Leadership Debate: Five key questions Jeremy Corbyn wasn’t asked

May declined a face-to-face debate with Corbyn, whose opposition party has in recent days narrowed the gap in opinion polls, though the ruling party remains in front.

“A government has to ensure that we are keeping abreast with the changes that take place, with the challenges out there that we need to deal with”, she added.

Mr Corbyn said it was impossible to say how much the United Kingdom should pay as it leaves the European Union, but promised to fulfil the country’s legal obligations.

They did not appear together but were questioned separately by members of the audience and by aggressive interviewer Jeremy Paxman.

Both leaders dodged some awkward questions: Mr Corbyn on whether he would order the killing of a terrorist threatening an attack on the United Kingdom, and Mrs May on the Conservatives’ social care policy.

Mrs May also faced tough questions from the audience and Mr Paxman.

However, another audience member wasn’t as polite about May’s views.

The Labour leader said he had been seeking a “dialogue” in the 1970s and 1980s and that he had marked a minute’s silence “for everyone who died in Northern Ireland”. “We have to look at the evidence that is there at the time to make that fatal decision one way or the other”.

Replying to another man who said he liked the Labour manifesto but did not see him as “someone who could run this country”, Mr Corbyn said he saw himself as a listening politician.

Mr Corbyn refused to be drawn on immigration levels under Labour after Brexit, though he said they would “probably” be no higher than at present.

When asked whether he would abolish the monarchy, given his Republican stance, Corbyn responded, “It’s not on anybody’s agenda, it’s certainly not on my agenda and, do you know what, I had a very nice chat with the Queen”.

During her grilling from the studio audience, Mrs May was accused by a police officer of presiding over “devastating” cuts, asked by a midwife to justify her “chronic underfunding” of the NHS and heckled over school funding.

“It’s not just about the numbers of police – people often focus on the numbers of police”.

Mrs May promised a consultation document would be published and that she would listen to charities and voters on where the cap should be, adding that the social care system would “collapse” without reform.

She will say with Britain’s future prospects and prosperity depending on “getting Brexit right” there could be only one choice when it came to deciding who should lead the country into the negotiations. In negotiations you have to recognise that you’re not in there to get a deal at any price.

She retorted: “I think, Jeremy, you will find that what the people in Brussels look at is the record I had of negotiating with them in Brussels and delivering for this country on a number of issues on justice and home affairs which people said we were never going to get, and I got those negotiations”.

Ms May was heckled and laughed at by some members of the audience at Monday’s TV appearance when discussing her education policy, and when Paxman asked whether the European Union would see her as a “blowhard who collapses at the first sign of gunfire” after she softened her plans on old age care.