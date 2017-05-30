Just this past Monday a 22-year-old who drank, smoked weed, and rarely practised Islam, went into the foyer of the Manchester Arena as thousands of Ariana Grande fans were leaving.

Twelve children under the age of 16 were taken to the hospital by ambulance following Monday night’s attack, which saw 22 people in total killed and dozens more injured.

The leak, which followed a similar leak of the bomber’s identity and probe details, has rocked the intelligence-sharing relationship between close allies London and Washington.

British police have arrested two more men in connection with the Manchester attack, taking the number of people in custody to eight, Greater Manchester police said in a tweet on Thursday.

The official threat level in Britain was raised after the Manchester attack to “critical”, its highest level, meaning a further attack could be imminent.

Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to raise the issue of the leaks with President Donald Trump in Brussels later.

United Kingdom authorities have arrested another suspect in the “fast moving investigation” into the terrorist attack on the Manchester Arena, bringing the total number of arrests to ten – with eight men still in custody.

Early Thursday, police said they conducted a controlled explosion in the south of Manchester where they were carrying out searches in the Moss Side area connected to the attack.

Armed police were on the streets outside London’s Wembley Stadium, and security guards conducted extra bag checks, as 90,000 fans arrived for the FA Cup soccer final between Chelsea and Arsenal, one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

May was at the G7 summit in Sicily on Friday where she got the group to demand action from internet providers and social media firms against extremist content online. Troops have been deployed to free up police officers for patrols and investigations.

Now she’s responded to terrorism in the finest way possible.

Manchester-born Abedi, a university dropout, grew up in a Libyan family in the northwestern English city.

His father Ramadan and younger brother Hashem were detained in Libya, authorities there said.

British officials said Abedi had been on the radar of the intelligence community before the massacre.

Hundreds of people gathered in the Tandle Hill Country Park, releasing pink helium balloons and laying flowers.

Tattoo artists in Manchester have reported a rush of people seeking inkings of worker bees, a longstanding symbol of the industrious city.