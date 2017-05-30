LeBron gears up for major challenge

With eight NBA Finals appearances under his belt, he is ready to face a team he’s called “a beast”.

And then, nearly as if he was trying to remind himself that he’s got three championship rings and is frightful in his own right, James recalled other fearsome postseason opponents – San Antonio and Boston.

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio – No team in National Basketball Association history – not Michael Jordan’s Bulls, not Bill Russell’s Celtics, not Jerry West’s Lakers – has won more regular-season games over a three-year span than the 207 games the Warriors have won since the start of the 2014-15 regular season. Those guys are going to challenge me, they’re going to challenge our ballclub. Two years ago, I wouldn’t have considered James’ accomplishments on Jordan’s level.”Golden State, they’ve been the best team in our league for the last three years, and then they added an MVP (in Kevin Durant)”.

Whether he coaches or not, Kerr said he plans on flying to Cleveland with Golden State for Games 3 and 4. “So, it’s going to be very challenging not only on me mentally, but on our ballclub and on our franchise”. Herm: Atlanta should allow Vick to retire as a FalconHornqvist’s return makes Penguins a better teamDoubt etched in Durant’s mind ahead of Finals?Craven reac. “You adapt to the style and that’s the same thing that happened to me when I went to Miami”. However, what makes the Warriors more risky is the way they buy into the offensive system, move the ball and set screens/move off it, all of which makes them greater than just the sum of their parts.

And this Finals, the first time in league history that the same two teams are clashing three years in a row with a title on the line, might be the most anticipated of James’ career. We both added pieces that have helped our offensive package and defensive package be even more scary, and obviously you can see that. A sweep of the Cavaliers would push the Warriors to an unprecedented 16-0 in the postseason.Friday, though, was a day of rest for the Cavs, who will begin their preparation for the Warriors today.

LeBron James is used to being the underdog in the NBA Finals. The only time he won a championship as a Finals favorite was with Miami in 2013, when the Heat upended the Spurs for their second straight title.

What does matter is that the 32-year-old is having one of his finest postseasons, and the Cavs are gelling the way they did at this time last year.

James knows he will have his hands full when the series opens on Thursday in Oakland but said he likes his team’s chances of pulling off what Las Vegas would consider an upset.