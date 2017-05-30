LeBron has no fear for Warriors’ ‘Famous Four’

The Cavs enter the final series having gone 12-1 in the Eastern Conference while racking up a 120.7 offensive rating, the highest in the National Basketball Association playoffs in 40 years. As far as the Cavaliers All-Star who made the shot is concerned, once is not enough.

Steve Kerr expects to decide soon whether he will coach the Golden State Warriors at all in the NBA Finals, saying Monday he is not yet ready but hasn’t ruled himself out for Game 1. “I’m still feeling the effects”.

“We also understand that this is just as an exciting matchup for everyone else as it is for us”, Irving said. Now you got Dwyane Wade on one side with Chris Bosh. Other than that, I think when you look at the whole squad, they have a good kind of chemistry and vibe.

“I mean, it’s up there”, James told reporters on Sunday, per Cleveland.com.

The practice in Independence was the Cavaliers’ final piece of preparation before boarding a plane at 9 a.m. This year’s Finals has the potential to be the best of the three, as Kevin Durant joins the fray for the first time, which will only make the series even more competitive. You will see Green on James plenty.

Durant has to be the main reason why Golden State defeats Cleveland.

“He’s one of the most risky guys we have in the world already”, James said of Durant Sunday after practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts. “We’ve just gotta get the job done”. We’ve been through it all … we’re prepared for pretty much anything. And Steph said, ‘It wasn’t easy.’ Like, ‘We put in the work, we came in every single day and put in the work to get to this point to play in June. As unsafe as it is to bet against LeBron, the Warriors will win in 6.

On Jan. 7, the Cavaliers sent Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams and a protected first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for the sniping 36-year-old. Nevertheless, Irving says the start of the series is critical.

Mostly because it is locked into unflexible TV schedules which are spaced to allow for six-or-seven-game conference finals, which didn’t happen. He’s participated in practices, meetings with coaches and other things that go on behind the scenes. “So, you just take what you can and just be prepared for the unexpected and just stay dialed in as much as you can”. Then the gaze shifts to the Golden State Warriors and everything changes.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have trained together at least twice in their professional careers, including what was deemed “Hell Week” at the University of Akron during the 2011 lockout. The Cavaliers are different, too, after trading for Kyle Korver and signing Deron Williams and Derrick Williams during the season. “We’ll use it as motivation”. “So we just leave it all out there on the floor”. Sports Interaction’s basketball odds have Golden State as the favourite to win it all for the second time in three seasons. But there was some adversity, they were down, they went to Boston, and Boston was very good, and he just figured out a way.

After winning a measly 67 games in the regular season, Golden State is undefeated in the playoffs, sweeping all their series and treating the Western Conference like the once mighty left part of the league was free bread before the main course.