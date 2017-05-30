LeBron James And JR Smith Get Ready For Finals At Future Concert

The Warriors responded by signing Kevin Durant in the offseason.

“The whole underdog thing is amusing to me because at the end of the day, we’re defending our title”, Kevin Love said. After adding Durant, the expectations are on their shoulders, but the Cavs, as we’ve learned the hard way, are the only team which can challenge them. The following year, the Cavs found their victory in game seven of the series, coming out on top of the Warriors, 93-89. His erratic performances in the Finals the past two years coupled with the fact that Andre Iguodala won the Finals MVP the year before and Draymond Green would have likely won it last year if the Warriors won the Finals is taking away from Curry’s legend. As we head into the NBA Finals this June, basketball fans find themselves in a familiar place. That’s enough motivation alone. We’re not using that as an excuse.

“That nearly is kind of disrespectful because it’s not like it’s easy for us to get here”.

In a recent interview, Thomas expressed his desire to remain in Boston and help the team win a championship. “So that’s what we’re focused on”. Cleveland needs to be able to step up its play at the defensive end of the floor in order to slow down the Warriors when it comes to their inside scoring.

Love complimented Green’s competitiveness and aimed a verbal volley at Northern California. I didn’t go bald like Mike, but I’m getting there. “I would say I’ve gotten a little bit better, that’s why I’m here talking to you right now, but you can probably tell I’m not sitting here happy-go-lucky”. He added: “I like guys like that”.

In 2015, he suffered a broken kneecap in Game 1 of The Finals and with Kevin Love already lost to a separated shoulder the Cavs pushed Golden State to 6 games before succumbing while feeling like they didn’t get an opportunity to give the Warriors their best shot.

A year later, it’s still impossible to know whether Curry’s injury lingered into the 2016 Finals.

But Cleveland enters next week’s series with a 12-1 record of their own after tearing through the Eastern Conference playoffs for the third consecutive year.

Questions started to swirl over who the team really belonged to and who the best player on the squad was. “They’ve been super-impressive”, Love said.

Don’t be the contrarian who likes to go against what’s true – LeBron is unreal.

Fast forward to today and, amazingly, the Golden State community and diaspora not only survived the devastation but made it all the way back to where they were past year – top of the Western Conference and ready to tackle the Eastern Conference winners.

“He’s moving around a lot more”, he said. “It looks like they’re having fun, and we want to do something about that”. They’ve won 84 percent of their games over the past three seasons. The Warriors are 12-0 overall through the first three rounds; the Cavs are 12-1.

Cleveland has been the Scottie to Golden State’s MJ in these playoffs.

Odds makers have tipped the Golden State Warriors as the overwhelming favourites in the upcoming 2017 NBA Finals.

Lue said Saturday that he expects each team to continue to try to one-up the other.

“I feel good about our chances”, he said. Kawhi Leonard injured his ankle late in the game and the Dubs came back from behind to win. They do something, we come back and do something. Like, am I the reason that they’re not that good?

In 2014, James made a decision to go back to Cleveland in order to bring the Cavaliers their first NBA Championship. It wasn’t given to us. Both did and now we sit and wait. They talked quietly about it last season during their chase for 73 wins – they saw that as a part of their resume as one of the greatest teams of all time.