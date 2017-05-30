LeBron James ‘feels good’ about his Cavs chances to beat the Warriors

“I would say I’ve gotten a little bit better, that’s why I’m here talking to you right now, but you can probably tell I’m not sitting here happy-go-lucky”. “Talent will only get you so far. I feel like I’ll put my team in a great chance to win and when you have special players like the guys that we have, you gotta utilize all of them and that’s the attractive thing about being in a team sport”. It’s no wonder then that the wise guys have installed the Warriors as heavy favourites to beat the Cavs for the second time in three years and wrestle back the Larry O’Brien Trophy that slipped through their hands last June. You will see Green on James plenty. Will the Cavs bring home back-to-back championships, or will Golden State redeem themselves after blowing a 3-1 lead past year? It widens to 46 percent at home, 36 percent on the road for 3-point shots.

As for this series, James feels both teams have improved from last season. Curry scored 26 to Irving’s 23, accumulated eight assists to Irving’s six and committed four turnovers to Irving’s one. “And I can live with those odds“. The Lakers and Celtics seemed to always meet in the Finals but never three years in a row. Curry is of course the two-time reigning MVP. But other than that, I did everything Mike did.The Cavaliers are averaging 116.8 points per game this postseason while the Warriors are putting up 118.3 ppg, and the two conference champs have combined for an 18-7 Over/Under count in the playoffs.

After the team returned from Boston in the wee hours Friday morning, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue didn’t go to bed and immediately began working on a game plan to stifle Golden State’s powerful, multi-faceted offence.

Now that the Cavaliers have officially swept the Boston Celtics to claim championship of the East – officially because despite the Celtics valiant effort it was bound to happen, no offence – we wait with insurmountable anticipation for June 1 (that’s June 2 at 3am for us on South African soil) for a three-peat meeting between the “Cavs” and the “Dubs” which is another National Basketball Association first. “But all you can do is play your defense, stick to your principles and just make it as tough as possible”.

What does matter is that the 32-year-old is having one of his finest postseasons, and the Cavs are gelling the way they did at this time last year.

Another teammate, Draymond Green, believes the Warriors and Cavaliers easily advancing in the playoffs is a “great thing” for the National Basketball Association.

Win and a pattern of dominance over years starts to come into focus, they will have a couple rings and beaten LeBron – who will go down as one of the all-time greats in his own right – to get them.

Irving’s got something cooking, too. He averaged 28 PPG on 60 percent shooting against the Spurs in the Western Conference finals.

LeBron James is used to being the underdog in the NBA Finals. Not worry about what it says in Vegas or what people are saying about underdogs.

“So it’s the even-keel mentality about our coach and it definitely helps us as players when we’re going out into a war”.