LeBron James feels ‘very good’ about Cleveland’s chances against Golden State

You saw me in the fourth quarter of Game 2. “It is awkward, it is weird, but we’re doing OK”. He is waiting until he feels fully confident he can stay with the team, and that may not be during these Finals. “I’m going to Cleveland“. Either way, he will travel to Cleveland after the Warriors host the first two games of the series. Some players say it, but only a few believe it. Curry does. James is a one-of-a-kind player who really might be the best player in every category on the floor at any given time.

Golden State, unbeaten this post-season at 12-0 with sweeps of Houston, Utah and San Antonio, hosts the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers in Games 1 and 2 on Thursday and Sunday.

In his first season back with Cleveland, the team was plagued with injuries during the Finals, which helped Golden State handily defeat the Cavaliers.

Caught while alongside Golden State Warriors part owner Peter Guber, Riley was asked about former Heat forward LeBron James making it to his eighth NBA Finals. James will surely be just as dominant, and that’s maybe the thing we’re all most excited about. Complications that may not get in the way of Golden State winning its second championship in three years starting on June 1, but debilitating aftereffects that may keep Steve Kerr on the sidelines throughout its run.

Well, then perhaps he should have been at the Future concert outside of Akron on Saturday night, because LeBron James and the Cavs were having plenty of fun on a night off. They need more than one, but it starts with this year’s title – it is championship or bust for them. And they’ve added an unbelievable player in Kevin Durant this year.

James and the Cavs pulled off the impossible against the Dubs last summer, roaring back from a 3-1 series deficit to win the franchise’s first title. “Not just Kyrie. It’s not a one-on-one matchup so we all have to play well and to be effective we know Kyrie has to play well and be aggressive looking to score the basketball and that’s what he does well”. If you gave him a statistic and said “lead your team in this”, he could. “Not just him, but we all have to play well”. They have the wins and the statistics to make a case, more importantly, they also have a style of play being copied (even by college teams) and is changing how the game is played. Facing his seventh consecutive National Basketball Association final, James said: “It’s not promised every year, for sure, we all know that it takes hard work and dedication … we’ve just all gotta live in the moment and I think we’re all looking forward to it … we’ll prepare the best way we can”.