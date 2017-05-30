LeBron James has never faced a monster like this Warriors team

Obviously, he’s a wonderful defender and will see time on LeBron James when he’s on the floor.

The Warriors are stomach-churning scary. This will be his seventh-straight NBA Finals appearance. After all, he has slayed behemoths before.

If Kevin Love just asked his coach or his star player, they’d say they’re underdogs. “I mean, it’s up there”.

“All I care about is how well we work together and how much of a team that we play together”, James said.

“So, it’s going to be very challenging”. “I’m about a great Finals and I think it’s going to be one of the best ever”. Irving went for 26 points a game while shooting an insane 60 percent from the field and 50 percent from three over five games.

“I’ve played against Ray (Allen), KG (Kevin Garnett), Paul (Pierce), (Rajon) Rondo and Doc (Rivers)”. “Those guys are going to challenge me”.

Cleveland and Golden State’s combined 24-1 playoff record is the best in National Basketball Association history as the Finals begin Thursday night at 9 pm.

While great performances from KD and Steph powered the Warriors past Portland, Utah, and San Antonio, they’ll need a bit more from the other Splash Bro if they want to defeat Cleveland and avoid a repeat of last year’s finals.

The road team has lost Game 1 in 11 of the last 12 NBA Finals, but is that a big deal? Even Kevin Durant has expressed his preference to stay in Oakland and possibly earn as many championship rings that time and opportunities will permit.

Durant, who previously faced James in the 2012 Finals with Golden State, has taken a great team and elevated it to a almost unstoppable level.

Playing with incredible dexterity, consistency, cohesion, underdog spirit but top-dog skillfulness, the Warriors became a favourite team to watch – supporter or not – and it was not hard to see why they became the team to hop onto for bandwagon supporters.

To be sure, it’s not mission impossible for King James as according to Bleacher Report the 32-year-old superstar still has many years of him. So, it’s the right thing to do. “And even to make it this far is an accomplishment for us but we understand we’re not satisfied with it”.

On the brink of becoming the first player since the early 1960s to play in seven straight Finals, James finds himself in a similar  and somewhat surprising  situation. Irving is no slouch on offence, averaging a solid 24.5 point, but defences are naturally preoccupied with his teammate LeBron James, which helps the Cavaliers guard establish a rhythm on the offensive end. While he did put together a couple of decent performances in the Conference Finals, his 14.4 ppg in the playoffs is far below what we would normally expect from Thompson and is a significant drop-off from the 24.2 ppg he averaged during the postseason previous year.

James isn’t anxious about point spreads or any odds.

“We’re a confident group, anyway”, Lue said.