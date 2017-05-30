LeBron James, Kyrie Irving put Cleveland Cavaliers on brink of NBA Finals

It’s also the third straight year the two teams have clashed in the finals, with Golden State winning the title in 2015.

After the Cavs routed the Celtics, 135-102, to advance to the NBA Finals, Irving revealed what it is he actually said to James in what seemed like a passionate verbal expression. “You’ve to to figure out ways you can still help the team, and my teammates said, “Be aggressive”.

James went into Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals needing 28 points to surpass Jordan’s record of 5,987 postseason points.

And there will be reminders of the Halloween party that James threw for the Cavaliers last fall, with “3-1 Lead” – a nod to what the Warriors lost in last year’s Finals – prominently displayed on the drum set.

James played in his 212th career postseason game on Thursday night, when the Cavaliers met the Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The bucket was part of a 35-point effort that also featured eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

Kyrie Irving had 24 points and seven assists and the Cavaliers, who sat their starters for the entire fourth quarter. “It’s cute.”. The Cavaliers’ 43 points in the first quarter made them the first playoff team since the 1990 Celtics with three 40-point quarters against the same team.

And don’t forget Kevin Love, who was a menace on the boards, notching a double-double with 17 points and 17 rebounds.

He has scored 955 of those points against Boston, the most for any player against any team.

James entered the game 27 points behind Jordan. But they displayed their superiority over the final two games to wrap up the series.

“Throughout the series, I didn’t get the opportunity to have that moment”, James said.

“We understand that’s what everyone has been talking about since the beginning of the season”, Horford said. “At the same time, we’re trying to put ourselves in position to win each and every game”. The best basketball player on the planet had 19 points through the first three quarters, but he looked nowhere near as good as he could be.

“I don’t care who you’re playing, to make it to the NBA Finals, to win your conference finals, it’s a big task”, Brown said. When you give him room and give him space, he can get to anywhere he wants to get on the floor, and we know that, against what I think is probably the best on-ball defender in the league, Avery Bradley.