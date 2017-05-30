LeBron James’ last bad playoff game ever? Bud vs. Doug

Kyrie Irving saved the Cavaliers and set a career playoff high with 42 points in Cleveland’s 112-99 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night. “I thought we played as well as we have in the entire playoffs in that first half, but then for some reason, things became more hard”. We have to go in with a bunker mentality that we had in Game 1 and Game 2 to go out and do what we do, but we have to defend.

That next level for Kyrie resulted in a third quarter for the ages, where he dropped 21 points and only missed one shot. However, he stayed in the game.

“Sometimes you just have to tip your hat to the other team”.

James had a total of 35 points by the end of the third period to reach 5,995 in his career. Two baskets by James ballooned the lead to 25 with 6:39 left in the third quarter.

“Hopefully”, James said that night, “I don’t continue to have to run into him”. “I thought we played a little too haphazard tonight”.

While many will point to that stretch as a time when the Celtics failed to make the necessary adjustments to increase their chances of winning, it wasn’t as if the Cavs are a one-man team.

Picking up where Irving left off, James tossed in his 15 points during the crucial fourth quarter, with that effort helping to shake off the bad taste from his struggles in the Game 3 defeat. The Celtics never had a single lead in the three home games in this series, with their only play that even remotely resembled the team that won 53 games coming at the Q in Cleveland.

“I think it is making us better”.

That proved to be fateful as Irving took over in the third stanza, finishing with 42 points overall on 15-of-22 shooting, including four 3s.

The Cavs would need every ounce Irving would provide as James’ early foul trouble was met with an inability to hit shots outside of the paint and the Celtics sticking on the team’s otherwise lethal three-point shooters. They turned James into a jump shooter and if it was not for Irving putting on a career performance, that first half may have given them a big enough lead to hold onto despite the insane second half turnaround.

Cleveland didn’t panic without James, even with its poor record on nights he sits, and instead used the experience as a growth opportunity in a huge win.”LeBron goes out with four fouls and I know everybody was like, “Oh, my God, ‘” Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said”. “He did that and we put him in some good situations”.

“The first half we played some of the best basketball we played all season”, Brown said of Game 4, “against one of the best teams in basketball”.

LeBron James and the defending champion Cavaliers are headed back to the NBA Finals.

“We’d love it if we could win in four games, that would be great”, Green said with a smile. Love had 17 rebounds, also unprecedented for him in a playoff game. “They can not. We can not go to Boston 2-2 and then it becomes nearly an even series”. At halftime, we made some defensive adjustments and we needed it.

“No blame. We’re all to blame”, Lue said of James’ display.

Already, the back-and-forth is underway.

The Celtics did their best to keep up, but the consistent outside shooting, bench scoring and defense they relied on to stun Cleveland in Game 3 wasn’t there Thursday night.