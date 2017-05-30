LeBron James passes Michael Jordan for most playoff points in National Basketball Association history

The defending NBA champions won 135-102 in Game 5 to advance to the NBA Finals, where they will play the Golden State Warriors for the third consecutive year.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, is guarded by Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif.

Among the Celtics, Avery Bradley the hero of Game 3 was once again the best player with 19 points and five rebounds.

James, arguably the premier player in the game, leads a Cavs side that features the sublime talents of Australian-born, but U.S. loyal, point guard Irving and sharpshooting big man Love.

Jordan’s record stood for 20 years, as he scored his last playoff points in the Chicago Bulls’ Game 6 win over the Utah Jazz in the 1998 NBA Finals.

Lue said it had been like preparing for a “a whole new team” since Thomas was forced out after Game 2 due to a hip injury.

Irving set the tone early in the third quarter as he did in Game 4 by scoring the Cavs first 10 points in the quarter as the Cavs built their lead to 35 points after three quarters and coasted from there as the starters rested the entire fourth quarter. “I told our guys: ‘We made a lot of great strides, but this pain is part of the path to what we ultimately want to be”‘.

Then he went 3-of-7 for eight points as the Cavaliers leveled the series in Game 6.

James will make his seventh straight trip to the Finals.

They’ve given themselves a chance to erase the sting of their 44-point loss in Game 2.

“I wear the number [23] because of Mike”, James said of his historic accomplishment.

This is the latest jab between these two teams.

And LeBron James says the Cleveland Cavaliers can still do better.

MARTIN: Actually going just a little beyond Michael Jordan, breaking one of his records. “We want to go take back a championship, that’s just the nature of a competitor and I think that’s the mindset of everyone in this organization to go take back what they took from us”.

“The importance of a game 4 after what happened in Game 3″, Irving said, “I said to myself they can’t tie up this series”. He drew within one of Jordan on a thunderous third-quarter dunk, then passed his childhood idol shortly afterward on a three-pointer. But LeBron very easily could have finished the game with even more points than that.

While the Warriors led the league with 67 wins this season and are 27-1 in their past 28 games – including a flawless 12-0 in the Western Conference playoffs – Cleveland is fully awake after seeming sleepy at times in the regular season.