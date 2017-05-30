LeBron James says Warriors are one of his biggest challenges

The Warriors and Cavaliers face off next week in the NBA Finals for the third straight time. James stayed with Cleveland until 2010, where he chose to “take his talents to South Beach” by going to the Miami Heat.

So while all the talk leading up to the NBA Finals is about the great Golden State Warriors, let’s not forget about the defending champions and how they, too, have improved.

We still back the Warriors to take Game 1 at home, but we’re not so sure they’ll produce the offensive dominance we’ve seen recently through four full quarters.

And it’s not just star players on teams trying to preserve themselves for deep playoff runs that are getting the treatment.

The Golden State Warriors have been the best team in the National Basketball Association for three seasons now. That game plan likely changes with Kevin Durant handling the ball and/or setting screens.

Durant left Oklahoma City previous year as a free agent and signed with Golden State.

Curry may have been an afterthought for MVP consideration during the regular season, behind Russell Westbrook and James Harden, but he’s reintroducing himself to the world. In Game 4, Green punched LeBron James in the groin, drawing a suspension for Game 5, and James disrespectfully stepped over him. In the series as a whole, Curry posted numbers of 22.6 points per game, 40 percent shooting and 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Lue knows the Cavs are facing a hard task, one made tougher with the addition of the versatile Durant, who can score down low, from the perimeter and free-throw line. Still, there is nothing that replicates the bright lights the NBA Finals brings. Golden State Warriors, LeBron James averaged 35.8 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game.

Cleveland became the first team in National Basketball Association history to recover from a 3-1 deficit and win the Finals.

Whether the addition of Durant to the Warriors is motivating James, he doesn’t care that bookmakers in Las Vegas have installed the Cavs as big underdogs.

After the Warriors added Kevin Durant to their roster last summer, a championship duel between the Warriors and the Cavs has been predicted and highly anticipated.

The Golden State Warriors have seen a flawless playoffs season, going 12-0, and dominating their opponents.

The regular season has come and gone, the playoffs have finished and now the National Basketball Association finals are upon us.

The closest teams to that mark were the 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers (15-1), the 1982-83 Philadelphia 76ers (12-1), the 1990-91 Chicago Bulls (15-2), the 1988-89 Detroit Pistons (15-2), and the 1998-99 San Antonio Spurs (15-2). No team has ever ever swept through the playoffs at 16-0 and the Warriors would be the first do so if they can.

While the Cavs play a more exciting – and at times lethal – style of offense than they have in years past, there are downsides that come with it. Korver and Smith can still be burnt to crisps on defense and with Harrison Barnes now off the floor, there’s nowhere to really hide a bad defender against Golden State. Tipoff is 9 p.m. This delayed start to the series has given both teams a lot of time to rest and prepare, so fans aren’t going to accept excuses from either side.

Taylor said there were also concerns after the league started a 10-year, $24 billion television deal with Turner and ABC/ESPN. The LeBron James underdog story will be discussed quite a bit before then, with the future NBA Hall of Fame forward now provided with an opportunity to cement his legacy and spot next to Michael Jordan in the record books.