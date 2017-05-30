LeBron James undaunted by beastly Golden State Warriors

As James and the Cavaliers prepare to face the Golden State Warriors and their collection of All-Stars in the NBA Finals, he is leaning on the experience he has had in previous postseason matchups against great San Antonio and Boston teams.

With both squads fully healthy and the scores tied at 1-1, the stage is set for the Cavs vs Warriors trilogy reach it’s peak this time round. But now they face a Cavaliers team that also made quick work of their postseason competition, having gone 12-1 in the Eastern Conference playoffs, and dethroned Golden State after a record 73 regular-season wins.

LeBron James isn’t sweating the Las Vegas odds which have his Cleveland Cavaliers as significant underdogs heading into the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

That marked the largest margin of victory in a game between the top team in each conference in National Basketball Association history, with a minimum of 20 games into the season.

“You adapt to the culture”, he said.

“He’s a guy who said he wanted us”, Love said, “and he has us ” starting next Thursday“.

It’s why many are rooting for the Cavs to win the Finals this year. “[But] in thinking about that game, it’s amusing because I know the concept of making the right play, making a simple play, understanding that there are deciding moments in games and the difference between winning a championship or not could be one of those plays”. “So, it’s going to be very challenging not only on me mentally, but on our ballclub and on our franchise”. And I feel the same way. We’ll go from there. In this season’s championship game, the better athlete will guide his team to the trophy.

“It’s probably up there”, James said after practice on Sunday when asked if the series against the Warriors represents the toughest task he has ever faced on court. In the semi-final round, the Boston Celtics managed a victory when LeBron James delivered a sub-par game.

Green: Perhaps the scariest difference for this year’s Warriors is that they play lockdown defense of their own.

Getting the better of Lue, who himself has become an underrated in-game tactician with some strong strategic calls these playoffs (e.g. trotting out lineups with LeBron James at the 5, bleeding Channing Frye’s minutes in favor of podcasting partner Richard Jefferson, etc.) will be absolutely imperative, even despite the superstar-driven nature of this series. Obviously, adding an MVP [Kevin Durant] to a team that already has a two-time MVP [Curry], that makes them even more impressive. Kerr recently reviewed all seven games from 2016, when Golden State squandered a 3-1 lead and missed a repeat championship. “There seems to be a theme when I’m out, I think the team is like 108-2″. “We’re playing well. We’re just excited to finally get the ball rolling”, said Coach Lue.

“I’m not well enough to coach a game and I know that (because) I coached all 82 games and I did OK”. The two teams match up similarly across the boards, both averaging between 41-45 rebounds per game, 22-27 assists per game, 7-9 steals per game and 5-7 blocks per game.