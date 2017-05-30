LeBron James won’t say Warriors are best team he’s faced

A few years back, bandwagoners were falling over themselves to follow Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James to whichever team he moved to, last year they were scrambling to Golden State chanting MVP Stephen Curry’s name, wearing his #30 jersey which became the top-selling National Basketball Association jersey and remains so today (James’ #23 holds the number two spot).

As the main attraction for the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James is constantly in the spotlight. They are 12-0 in the playoffs. He traveled to San Antonio for Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference finals and said “no matter what” he will be traveling with the Warriors to Cleveland for the NBA Finals.

But Cleveland enters next week’s series with a 12-1 record of their own after tearing through the Eastern Conference playoffs for the third consecutive year. Who will win the tiebreaker in round three between these two powerhouses? So he and the Warriors – this team he has helped craft into a juggernaut in his own image – will continue the awkward state of limbo they’ve both been in for several weeks now.

The Golden State Warriors ruined basketball. Durant will score his points, but his volume only minimizes Klay Thompson’s input and Draymond Green’s offensive involvement. With this poor play, James attributed his team’s ability to stay in the game to his teammates. Under the microscope, media members will do their darndest to determine what the keys to a Cleveland Cavaliers or Golden State Warriors victory will be. With four All-Stars in the starting five, the Warriors can afford to rest two at a time for extended periods while rotating their reserves in, keeping an All-Star caliber player or two on the court at all times. The Warriors can spread any defense thin with their buffet of options.

“Those guys are going to challenge me, they are going to challenge our ballclub”, said James, who last week surpassed Michael Jordan as the all-time playoff leading scorer. For next season, this will mean a core of Smart, Brown and likely Markelle Fultz (or whomever the Celtics select) with Smart being by far the oldest player at 23 years of age.Act III in this trilogy is overloaded with story lines, with the biggest being whether James and Co. have enough firepower to go toe-to-toe with the Warriors, who added superstar Kevin Durant to a team that won 73 games a year ago before its Finals flameout. With Miami, he won two back-to-back championships with a roster that included Chris Bosh and Dwayne Wade.

Riley: Cleveland doesn’t possess that fourth All-Star like Golden State does, but you can nearly count James as two superstars in one because of the flexibility he brings to the Cavs.

“Kevin Durant needs to win a championship“. Cavs, the reigning champions, made history during the 2016 NBA Finals by rallying back from a 3-1 deficit to capture a franchise-first title.

The presence of Durant makes it even more mentally taxing. I also believe his best teammate, Kyrie Irving, thinks he’s better than GS’s Steph Curry.

The Cavs should embrace the underdog role and gleefully play the “nobody gives us a chance” and “we’ll just show up and try our best” cards.