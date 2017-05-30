Levine: Anthony Rizzo Helps Power Cubs Past Giants

Roark (4-2) allowed eight hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Anthony Rizzo officially found his groove as reigning MLB World Series champions the Chicago Cubs edged the San Francisco Giants 5-4.

Rizzo hit solo homers off Matt Moore (2-5) in the second and fourth innings for his 14th career multi-home run game.

Javier Baez made it 3-2 with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. In this one, Heyward hit a long foul to right that the wind blew away from the playing field, then tripled off the wall and scored to provide the Cubs with a huge insurance run in the eighth inning.

Wade Davis gave up a two-run homer to Mac Williamson with one out in the ninth to make it 5-4. That gave Davis 10 saves in 10 chances, and the Cubs improved to 6-2 on their nine-game homestand.

Diamondbacks 8, White Sox 6: First-year Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo oozes confidence in his team.

So far, it’s been well-founded.

In Tuesday’s 4-1 victory over the Giants, Lester tossed the Cubs’ first complete game of the season, giving up four hits and walking no one. “We’re on the right road, but we’ve got to continue doing what we’ve been doing for the first 40 games and take it from there”.

Cubs reliever Carl Edwards Jr. replaced Koji Uehara with two outs in the eighth and runners on first and second.

“That was probably the strongest I’ve felt deep into a game [this year]”, said Hendricks, who led the majors previous year with a 2.13 ERA. “I look ahead and keep going”. “I want to be as consistent as possible”.

Jose Abreu and Leury Garcia homered for the White Sox, who were swept for the second time on a 3-7 road trip.

The Minnesota Twins topped the Baltimore Orioles 4-3, the Miami Marlins lost 4-1 to the Oakland Athletics, the Cincinnati Reds were too good for the Cleveland Indians 4-3, the Washing Nationals eased past the Seattle Mariners 5-1, the San Diego Padres trumped the New York Mets 6-5, the Boston Red Sox upstaged the Texas Rangers 9-4 and the Los Angeles Dodgers were no match for the St Louis Cardinals 6-1. “You have to put your head down. No, we’ve got to play the game”. But Kontos maneuvered through and struck out Ian Happ to escape a bases-loaded jam, and limiting the Cubs damage to just one run.

Abreu was 4-for-5 with three RBIs.

The Giants opened the scoring in the second inning as Crawford doubled to lead off, reached third on Nunez’s bunt single and came home when Christian Arroyo grounded into a fielder’s choice to second.

Yadier Molina hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to extend his hitting streak to 13 games.

Leake (5-2) struck out five and walked none. Butler, who was brought up May 12, is 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA.