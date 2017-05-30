Lib Dems call for overhaul of waste taxes

Mrs May’s decision to pull Britain out of the single market was not on the ballot paper a year ago and any final Brexit deal should be subject to a second referendum, he said.

A £100bn package of infrastructure investment to help build 300,000 homes a year, improve road and rail links and install fibre-optic broadband across the UK.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron told Hindustan Times: “It is ludicrous that we take in Indian students, train them, and then as soon as they are skilled and ready to work, the Conservatives boot them out of the country”.

Alun Griffiths, a councillor and the party’s Parliamentary candidate for Bradford West, also described the Liberal Democrats’ pledge to legalise cannabis as “a sensible, straightforward thing to do”.

“That’s why the Liberal Democrats will not enter into coalition with either Theresa May’s Conservatives or Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour”.

The extra cash will be raised by increasing income tax by 1%, while the Lib Dems also plan to reverse the Conservatives’ cuts to corporation tax.

The manifesto says the Lib Dems will “use our strength in parliament to press for keeping Britain as close as possible to Europe”.

The party plans to bring in a diesel scrappage scheme and ban the sale of diesel cars and small vans by 2025.

Not only will they have limited public appeal, I will also rule out ever acting on them given the chance.

Mr Clegg said his successor had performed well, saying: “I think he is emerging in this election campaign as by far the most authentic and human of all the leaders”.

The Lib Dems would also ensure transgender people are placed in prisons that reflect their gender identity, while allowing passports and official documents to include an X option for non-binary people.

Britain’s Liberal Democrat Party, trailing significantly behind Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party, vowed on Wednesday to hold a second referendum on a final Brexit deal if it wins next month’s election.

Ms Swinson, who was the Liberal Democrat business minister in the coalition government before losing her seat two years ago, said hers was the only party campaigning to stay in both the United Kingdom and European Union single markets.

The Liberal Democrats have pledged to review the case for a single rate of pensions tax relief and committed to maintaining the triple lock in their election manifesto.