Lions’ schedule savaged by New Zealand’s Hansen

THE LIONS SET off from London at around 1.30pm today, but they’re not heading straight to New Zealand.

Tighthead prop Dan Cole says the British and Irish Lions can’t take on the All Blacks at their own game.

Gatland has said he takes inspiration from Ireland’s shock victory over New Zealand in Chicago previous year, which halted a world-record run of 18 straight victories. The ruse worked, with the Lions progressing to win every provincial clash while taking the Test series 3-0.

How strong will the Lions’ non-Test opponents be? The All Blacks are under-cooked, Kieran Reid, Jerome Kaino and Dane Coles will be struggling for match time if they make the first Test, while the tourists keep most of their big guns on the field and catch the hosts cold in that Auckland opener. New Zealand sides do not often come up against teams who play like that.

“I’d be quite happy if we manage to play as the 1971 Lions did with their hard, robust, tough forwards, skilful backs and kickers as well”.

Thrush expects the Lions to rush up in defence as quickly as England did against the Barbarians.

While Chris Boyd’s side will be without their All Blacks, the depth he has built at the 2016 champions means they should barely miss a step against what should essentially be midweek Lions side.

“New Zealand will know what’s coming”.

“It does not really mean much to me”.

The Lions will be fully extended in the warm-up matches in a way they were not in South Africa in 2009 and Australia four years ago when for the most part they faced markedly inferior opposition.

“The warm-up matches will be full on and nearly like Tests”, said Thrush.

Conversely, it ended the careers of several icons of New Zealand rugby, not least “Pinetree” Meads, but the All Blacks quickly learned their lessons and have been “bouncing back” ever since.

The elder Gatland is likely to be without several players who will arrive late due to club commitments.

The match which Gatland is no doubt targeting to catch the All Blacks at their most vulnerable, with the hosts typically slow starters to their global season as the players gel combinations and jettison five different styles of play from Super Rugby.

In an interview Friday, Hansen said “without committing to it 100 percent, I can’t see myself extending beyond the World Cup”. It is a one-off job which is decided at a certain time and if you are in the market and in the right area then you are going to get a call and get a tap on the shoulder.

“I am looking forward to challenging him and Owen”.

Normal service has been resumed since that setback, as Italy, Ireland and France felt the force of New Zealand. Two of the Tests are at Eden Park where the All Blacks have not lost in the professional era.

“It is a really, really challenging place to play”.

“The great thing about rugby is there is more than one way to win a game”.