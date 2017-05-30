Liverpool set to sign Chelsea’s England Under-20 striker Dom Solanke

Dominic Solanke will leave Chelsea on a free transfer this summer after seeing out his contract with the Premier League champions.

Solanke’s contract has run down at Stamford Bridge and he sees his chances of developing as a Premier League striker enhanced by the move to Anfield.

Solanke's age means that Liverpool will have to pay compensation to Chelsea, and that figure is believed to be around £2million to £3million as the Reds seemingly prepare to add Solanke to their squad.

Solanke has an impressive goalscoring record for Chelsea’s youth teams and represented England up to Under-21 level.

Solanke, who is now part of Paul Simpson’s squad for the Under-20s World Cup in South Korea, made his senior debut for Chelsea at the age of 17 in 2014 but has failed to break through since and spent last season on loan at Vitesse Arnhem.

However, Liverpool have won the battle for the teenager’s signature.

According to The Guardian, Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke has agreed terms with Liverpool and will head to Anfield this summer despite receiving offers from RB Leipzig and Celtic.

Klopp wants Solanke to develop with the likes of Sheyi Ojo, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Woodburn, Harry Wilson and Ovie Ejaria.