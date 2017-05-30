Local groups urge senators to vote against American Health Care Act

Congressman Dan Newhouse missed the May 4 House vote on the Affordable Health Care Act (AHCA) as he cared for his wife, Carol, during her battle with cancer.

The House bill actually enhances federal funding for the 31 states and the District of Columbia that chose to expand its Medicaid program. “We’re going to draft our own bill”. Of those, 43,434 participated through Medicaid expansion. “We have a country where we say that if you have a disability we are going to help you in any way we can”, said Casey.

“People around 60 would pay tremendously increased premiums”, Jones said.

“Our point here, primarily, is, get our premiums down”.

The Wall Street Journal reports that some Senate Republicans are pushing for even deeper cuts to Medicaid than their counterparts in the House passed as part of their Obamacare repeal plan. This legislation begs us to question: Is charging pregnant women more for health insurance doing right by our mothers? However, after 2020, anyone who signs up would no longer benefit from the federal funds provided by the Affordable Care Act, reducing the 73 million low-income and disabled people in the United States who now benefit from Medicaid by 14 million, according to estimates from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). This act would replace the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) and would NOT be affordable for many people in the 21st District if enacted.

While the fallout over President Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey consumes the news cycle, it has not had an impact on Republicans’ health care talks. She said her coverage was good, but noted that she lives in urban St. Louis, where there are more choices than in some of her state’s more rural counties.

Both Moore and Woodburn cautioned that both health plans deal with more than just the premiums on the HealthCare.gov exchange, where individuals can purchase insurance, often with a government subsidy if they qualify.

A number of GOP senators have a dim view on the House bill, which is projected to lead to sharp drops in the number of insured Americans if it were to become law.

“The state estimates that this plan would cost the state almost $7 billion a year in Medicaid funding, and more than two and a half million New Yorkers could be deprived of the coverage they need”, Brindisi continued.

The fact is under Senate rules, there are still major questions about how numerous Obamacare regulations can actually be repealed through budget reconciliation, the process the Senate is using that allows them to pass a repeal bill with just 51 votes instead of 60.