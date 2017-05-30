London Stock Exchange Buys Citigroup’s Yield Book Business for $685 Million

The London Stock Exchange Group is taking a £535 million bet on the business that compiles the World Government Bond Index in its first significant deal since the collapse of the planned merger with Deutsche Börse.

The Yield Book and Citi’s Fixed Income Indices service a client base of over 350 institutions globally and are used in analyzing a broad array of fixed income instruments, and in particular, mortgage, government, corporate and derivative securities.

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LDNXF) shares trade higher Tuesday after it said it will buy two fixed income trading and benchmarking assets from Citigroup (C), barely two months after a tie up with Germany’s Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY) fell apart at the seams.

London Stock Exchange Group PLC agreed Tuesday to buy a portfolio of fixed-income indexes and related analytics services from Citigroup Inc. for $685 million, the United Kingdom exchange operator’s latest bet on the growth of passive investing.

The cash deal will see the businesses join the group’s information services division and enhance its FTSE Russell offering.

“It gives us critical mass in fixed income and puts us ahead of any other index supplier in terms of multi-asset on a global basis”.

“This partnership will help accelerate the growth of our business”, said Richard Burns, Global Head of The Yield Book and Citi Fixed Income Indices.

The Yield Book is the trusted and authoritative source for fixed income analytics that enables market makers and institutional investors to perform complex and accurate portfolio analysis and risk management. The Yield Book’s mortgage models, developed in collaboration with Citi’s mortgage quantitative analysis and research teams, are widely considered to be the industry standard.

Citi Fixed Income Indices have been producing fixed income indices for more than 30 years.

In the year to 31 December 2016, the combined business bring acquired generated revenue of US$107mln and had underlying earnings (EBITDA) of US$46mln, implying an enterprise value/2016 EBITDA of 14.9x for the deal.

LSE added the agreement, which remains subject to regulatory approval, will also translate into $18m worth of cost savings and add $30m to its revenue over the first three years after completion.

Barclays was financial adviser to the London Stock Exchange Group, while Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer worked on the legal side.