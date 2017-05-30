Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout avoids fracture after injuring thumb

One innings later, Mike Trout walked and stole second but sprained his left thumb sliding into second and left the game.

Miami Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton watches after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of an interleague baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Miami. Teammate J.T. Riddle hit his third home run and drove in three runs.

Strasburg struck out the side in the third and sixth and had at least two in the first six innings. Maldonado is slashing.265/.329/.397 in 44 games this season as the Angels’ primary catcher. May.

Latest on Shoemaker via Rotoworld: Shoemaker allowed three hits over 6 1/3 innings and combined with three relievers on a shutout of the Rays on Tuesday. He allowed the decisive home runs on consecutive pitches to the first two batters of the inning. He kept his perfect-hit bid alive despite a 30-minute rain delay in the fourth inning.

Duvall’s homers were both two-run shots, and he also had a run-scoring single in the first inning for a five-RBI game.

Trout, a two-time American League MVP who leads the majors with 16 homers, sprained his left thumb in the fifth inning while stealing second base.

The Marlins scored three runs in the fifth.

It ended a painful 4-6 road trip for the Angels, who have now dropped four of their last five games.

However it goes, Trout isn’t likely to play against the Braves on Monday. Angels fans and fantasy baseball players all over the world are now holding their breaths as they wait for a possible timetable if he needs to miss any time from it.

But they won. They beat the Angels 9-2.

Mike Trout slid head first into second base on a steal attempt. He then popped up and began shaking his hand and grimacing in pain.

In the fifth and sixth, the Angels got their leadoff man on base and hit into double plays.

Trout’s first-inning homer into the beer garden in left field off Vance Worley was estimated at 443 feet. Earlier in the season, Trout suffered a hamstring injury.

“It’s been a long time”, Mattingly said. He has never been on the disabled list. Six Marlins recorded two or more hits. Following a two-run home run off the bat of Martín Maldonado in the top half of the fourth inning, Urena would proceed to walk three more Angel hitters before Marcell Ozuna’s leather would allow the Marlins to escape the bases-loaded jam. He’s also playing in the third year of a blockbuster 13-year, $325 million contract with the club that runs through 2028.

Mets 7, Pirates 2: Matt Harvey pitched one-run ball over six innings to win his second straight start, and visiting NY beat Pittsburgh.

Bautista hits 3-run HR, Blue Jays beat Rangers 3-1 TORONTO – Jose Bautista hit a three-run homer that backed Marco Estrada, and the Toronto Blue Bays beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 Saturday and matched their longest winning streak this season at five.