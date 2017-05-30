‘Lovely coincidence’ – Priyanka Chopra meets PM Modi in Berlin

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra met with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin, Germany, today. “Thank you @narendramodi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning”, she captioned. Both of them happened to be in Berlin for various reasons, Priyanka for the promotion of her film Baywatch while PM Modi is now on the first leg of a four nation tour that includes Germany, Spain, Russia and France.

She posted another photo on Instagram that shows her chatting with Modi.

Posting an image of her meeting with the PM, Priyanka added, “Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin???? at the same time as the Prime Minister”. From Germany, Modi will travel to Spain, Russia and France. An official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office mentioned that the meeting lasted almost for three hours and India’s economic reform agenda including the GST, was appreciated.

On the professional front, Priyanka is now gearing up for the release of her maiden Hollywood flick Baywatch in India. The film released in the United States last Friday (May 26) and was largely panned by critics in the West. The critics, however, were nearly unanimous in their praise for Priyanka.