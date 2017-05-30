Luciano Spalletti leaves post as Roma manager after record-breaking season

The announcement came after Roma beat Genoa 3-2 on Sunday as Diego Perotti’s last-minute victor secured automatic qualification for the Champions League.

Roma have confirmed head coach Luciano Spalletti has left the club after guiding them to second place in the Serie A table.

The Italian coach took over the reins for a second time in January 2016 after the sacking of Rudi Garcia.

Spalletti relegated Totti to the bench for most of the season, handing him a few cameo appearances, and said at one point that he would not have taken the job in the first place if he had known how awkward the situation would become.

Still, Roma president Jim Pallotta thanked Spalletti and noted that “under his stewardship this season, the team has won more Serie A points and scored more goals than any side in Roma’s history”.

Roma president James Pallotta said Spalletti, who led them to third last season, had made a “significant contribution”. We wish Luciano the best for the future. After resigning in September 2009, Spaletti managed Russian side Zenit, where he won the Russian Premier League twice (2010, 2011-12), Russian Cup (2009-10) and the Russian Super Cup (2011) once.

Spalletti has been linked with the managerial position at Inter Milan.

Spalletti lost the support of many Roma fans this season over his sparing use of club captain Francesco Totti, who announced his retirement on Sunday.

“The club intends to continue its growth path and the new coach will share the values and philosophy of the company, contributing to the development of AS Roma“.