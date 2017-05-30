Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Raises Dividend to $1.32 Per Share

The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, July 31. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale that enable various forms of commerce.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased Macquarie Infrastructure Compa (MIC) stake by 2.97% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Yost Capital Management Llc sold 20,389 shares as Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC)’s stock declined 1.43%. Teewinot Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,000 shares. Macquarie Infrastructure now has $6.57 billion valuation. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,571,000 after buying an additional 280,484 shares in the last quarter. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. It has underperformed by 5.52% the S&P500. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. It also reduced 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) stake by 1,951 shares and now owns 37,581 shares. Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) was raised too. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2016Q3. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Advent Capital De accumulated 0.02% or 12,500 shares. Analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post $2.23 EPS for the current year. 131,643 were reported by Guardian Ltd Partnership. Essex Fincl Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC). Grand Jean Cap Inc accumulated 210,708 shares. Peak6 Invests LP has invested 0.01% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Moreover, Gp One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) for 254 shares. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 27.3% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 68,100 shares. The stock declined 0.26% or $0.2 reaching $78.13 per share. Investec Asset Management North America Inc invested 0.31% in Honeywell International Inc. 349,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Incorporated owns 0% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) for 7,381 shares. Therefore 100% are positive.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a group of businesses that provide services, such as bulk liquid terminalling and handling services. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, November 4 report. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $93 target.

More notable recent Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “Hedgeye Short Seller Knocks $660 Million Off Macquarie Infrastructure” on February 02, 2017, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MIC To Present At Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference” published on May 08, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macquarie Infrastructure – An Infrastructure Company Essential To The DGI …” on February 27, 2017. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. As per Friday, November 18, the company rating was reinitiated by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, November 4 report. About 113,296 shares traded. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,824,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. The Gratia Capital Llc holds 96,633 shares with $7.90 million value, down from 112,954 last quarter. Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Analysts await VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY) to report earnings on June, 8 after the close. The conglomerate reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.30.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.