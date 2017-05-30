Macron accuses Russian media of propaganda during elections

Sounding less forthcoming, Putin said he wasn’t sure if France’s Syria policy was “independent” because it was part of a U.S-lead alliance, adding that Paris and Moscow had points of disagreement and agreement over Syria.

Mr Macron, in office just three weeks, was more direct than Mr Putin.

The Kremlin has denied involvement, and Putin today reiterated that Russian Federation never meddled in the French election.

Macron said he also spoke to Putin about LGBT rights in Chechnya and about NGOs in Russian Federation. Putin emphasized the need for Russian Federation and France to develop closer cooperation and strongly rejected accusations of meddling in the recent French presidential vote.

Macron’s remarks follow President Trump’s first official visit to the Europe and the Middle East as president, a trip that left some European allies’ unsure of support from his administration.

He said: “When press outlets spread defamatory untruths they are no longer journalists, they are organs of influence. And I will not give into that in any way”, he added.

The US spy agencies also say RT and Sputnik were major players in Russia’s attempt to influence the election.

Mr Macron has been showing his mettle amongst world leaders recently.

Outside the Versailles Palace, reporters waited eagerly for a potentially tense Franco-Russian handshake.

Monday’s meeting was Mr Macron’s latest diplomatic test after the G7 talks in Sicily and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels where he turned the tables on US President Donald Trump by holding him in a clenched handshake until their knuckles went white.

Neither leader took questions from the media.

Putin did not react to Macron’s comments about the Russian media, though he bristled when a journalist suggested that Moscow’s hand was behind cyber attacks on the Macron campaign.

Speaking to the media after their meeting, Putin denied trying to influence the French election.

“Peter the Great is a symbol of Russian Federation that wants to open to the Europe”, Macron noted, adding that the “friendship” and “dialogue” between the two countries had never ceased.

Putin says it would be odd if Russian Federation rebuffed overtures from European politicians who want to strengthen relations.

Putin added that Russian Federation had been well-aware of opinion polls predicting Macron’s victory. But they’re “totally distinct from diplomatic contacts” of Macron and his government, Bay said.

French President Emmanuel Macron has clearly conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin that France would not tolerate any further chemical attack in Syria inviting serious reprisals from France, an ABC News report said. He did not specify what form such reprisals could take, but France flies warplanes over Syria and Iraq, striking ISIS targets as part of an global coalition.

“Putin likes these big symbolic things. We are able to … at least try to start resolving the key modern problems together”, Putin said.

His meeting with the Russian President came just days after Macron made his mark on the world stage, welcoming US President Donald Trump with an aggressive handshake that the French leader later said was meant to show that he wouldn’t “make small concessions”.

But Mr Macron said he wanted to work with Russian Federation over the conflict in Syria in the struggle against terrorism.

Macron advocated “a democratic transition that preserves the Syrian state”, warning that “failed states” in the Middle East were a threat to the West.

Putin was also later to visit a new Orthodox cathedral complex in central Paris.

Versailles was chosen for the Macron-Putin meeting because an exhibition dedicated to Tsar Peter the Great is opening there. But it became an opportunity for him and Macron to go over all the thorny issues that divide them, and see where they have common ground.