Macron, alongside Putin, denounces two Russian media for election meddling

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French couterpart Emmanuel Macron met in Palace of Versailles to discuss bilateral relations.

In one of the sharper moments of a news conference marking a visit by Putin, Macron added that he had already raised the issue with the Kremlin leader in a post-election phone call, going on to say the episode was in the past and would stay there.

Orlov, speaking on Europe 1 radio, said he believed that Macron was “much more flexible” on the Syrian question, though he did not say why he thought this.

Macron said he spoke to Putin about LGBT rights in Chechnya and about the rights of embattled NGOs in Russian Federation, vowing he would be “constantly vigilant” on these issues.

He said: “When press outlets spread defamatory untruths they are no longer journalists, they are organs of influence. Russia Today and Sputnik were organs of influence during this campaign, which, on several occasions produced untruths about me and my campaign”, Macron said.

“I will not give an inch on this”.

The US spy agencies also say RT and Sputnik were major players in Russia’s attempt to influence the election.

Macron (left) shakes hands with Putin at their meeting in Paris.

Their first meeting since Macron took office provided another test of the Frenchman’s diplomatic skills after his memorable first encounter last week with US President Donald Trump that Macron sealed with a vice-like handshake.

His invitation to the Russia leader was a surprise after the tough stance on Russia Macron took during the French election.

Macron’s campaign was the victim of a “massive hacking attack” two days before the May 7 election and the data was uploaded on the web.

U.S. intelligence agencies say the Kremlin meddled in the 2016 USA presidential election, and a number of congressional panels, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and special counsel Robert Mueller, are investigating whether Trump campaign associates colluded with Moscow.

Putin admitted to some differences of opinion in the talks which covered issues including the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, but insisted that Franco-Russian ties withstood “all points of friction”. Putin openly supported two of Macron’s rivals, Republican Francois Fillon and then Marine Le Pen, and Macron’s team accused the Russian government of involvement in a series of cyber attacks on their systems.

“A very clear red line exists on our side, the use of chemical weapons by whomever”, he said at a joint news conference in Versailles with Putin, while adding that he wants to “strengthen France’s partnership with Russian Federation”.

He said it would be odd if Russian Federation rebuffed overtures from European politicians who want to strengthen relations, but added that the meeting did not represent an attempt to sway the race.

Putin added that Russian Federation had been well-aware of opinion polls predicting Macron’s victory.

Macron said he was firm on other issues, too.

But in an apparent warning to Assad and Russian Federation, he said the use of chemical weapons in Syria would be a “red line” for his presidency and would draw an “immediate response” from France.

Macron portrayed the meeting as just a first step in resetting the country’s relations with Russian Federation. “It was an exchange that was extremely frank, direct, with a lot of things that were said”.

“We have disagreements, but at least we talked about them”, he added.

Putin’s visit comes after the 39-year-old French centrist made a successful debut on the world stage last week, holding his own against Trump at a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels and at a G7 summit in Italy. Putin denied any effort to meddle in the vote. “I will be demanding in my exchanges with Russian Federation”.

The newly elected French leader said he favoured “a democratic transition” in Syria that would “preserve the Syrian state”.

This time the handshake was warmer but the tone guarded after an hour of talks on the 300th anniversary of a visit to Versailles by tsar Peter the Great. But it became an opportunity for him and Macron to go over all the thorny issues that divide them, and see where they have common ground.

Coinciding with Putin’s visit to France on Monday, two gay couples unfurled a banner reading “End Homophobia in Chechnya” and kissed, with the Eiffel Tower in the background. “Economic relations are growing”, said the Russian president.

Macron, who took office two weeks ago, has said dialogue with Russian Federation is vital in tackling a number of global disputes.

Putin hosted Le Pen at the Kremlin in March, wrongly betting that the nationalist would win France’s May 7 presidential election.