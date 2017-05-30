On a trip likely to shape Russia-France ties for years to come, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in France yesterday for talks with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron – the candidate he did not back in presidential vote.

Russia’s powerful ambassador to France, Alexander Orlov, said he hoped the meeting could help turn the page on the fraught relationship between Putin and Macron’s predecessor Francois Hollande.

“Big things are built over time”, he said.

Mr Macron pushed for co-operation on Syria and against Islamic State but also launched an extraordinary attack on two state-funded Russian media outlets he accused of spreading “lying propaganda”. “Russia Today and Sputnik were organs of influence and propaganda that spread counterfeit truths about me”, he replied, referring to the Russian TV network and news agency.

During the campaign that ended May 7, Macron’s camp irritated the Kremlin by saying its campaign networks, databases and sites had come under attack from locations inside Russian Federation.

He said he would make “not a single concession” to Russian Federation on the long-running conflict in Ukraine, with he and his G7 counterparts saying they were prepared to strengthen sanctions against Moscow.

“Maybe they were Russian hackers, maybe they were not”, he said.

“These military victories”, he said, “should never make us forget that they were always the result of lack of understanding”. “The more so since she always publicly spoke out for developing relations with our country, it would be unusual for us to refuse her”.

Outside the Versailles Palace, reporters waited eagerly for a potentially tense Franco-Russian handshake.

Mr Macron, who took office two weeks ago, has said dialogue with Russian Federation is vital in tackling a number of worldwide disputes. Despite being on different sides in the war, Macron also accepted representatives of the Syrian leader should be at future talks.

France would respond immediately to any use of chemical weapons in Syria, French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday while urging a stepped-up “partnership” with Moscow in fighting the Daesh terror group in the country.

“I reminded him of the importance for France of the respect of all peoples and all minorities, all sensibilities in civil society”, Macron said of Putin. For his part, Putin defended the need to increase the relations of the various social actors, and particularly of young people, with the mutual knowledge of language and culture as a basis. He said Paris and Moscow have both points of disagreement and agreement over Syria.

Mr Putin would certainly invite Mr Macron to pay a visit to Moscow, he said. And the French leader didn’t pull any punches.

The Kremlin has hailed the visit as a chance for Putin and Macron to get to know each other and better understand their views on a range of disputed issues, including the Ukrainian crisis, the war in Syria and Russia’s ties with the European Union.