France’s newly elected president, Emmanuel Macron, came out of his first meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russian Federation on Monday with a message of stark challenge, on issues including human rights, war crimes, and election interference.

Responding to a question about sanctions against Russian Federation over Ukraine, Putin answered, “These sanctions do not contribute at all to settling the crisis in Ukraine”. Putin agreed to more cooperation between the two countries. The Russian leader said he hosted Macron’s rival, far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen, in the Kremlin before the election because she campaigned on strengthening relations with his country.

He said the news outlets “on many occasions produced untruths about me and my campaign and so I determined that they had no place, I confirm it, in my headquarters”.

Following their first face-to-face meeting in Versailles, the French President’s full-on blast at the state news agency Sputnik and broadcaster Russia Today came at a news conference with the Russian President standing at his side. When they emerged from talks, which went on for nearly an hour longer than scheduled, Macron said they had had a “frank exchange” and both men stressed they had agreed on the need to move forward on divisive issues such as Syria and Ukraine. Macron had strong words for Russian Federation in his race for the presidency, saying France and Russian Federation don’t share the same values. One day before the election Macron’s campaign staff alleged that their computers were hacked and a mix of fake and authentic documents attached to the candidate were posted on social media “in order to create confusion and misinformation”. Moscow has strongly denied all allegations of election meddling. Putin on Monday again poo-pooed the idea as unfounded press speculation. If Madame Le Pen asked to meet us, why would we want to refuse her?.

In October, Putin abruptly shelved a trip to Paris after Hollande alleged that Russian Federation could face war crime charges for its actions in Syria.

At the same time, the French leader also said that the use of chemical weapons is a “red line” that should not be crossed, adding that the use of such weapons in Syria would trigger a “reprisal” from France.

He did not specify the form of such reprisals, but France flies warplanes over Syria and Iraq, striking Islamic State targets as part of an worldwide coalition.

“There will be no breakthroughs, but still it would definitely be a step toward improving the relations between Russian Federation and France”, he said.

“Big things are built over time”, Mr Macron said. “It was an exchange that was extremely frank, direct, with a lot of things that were said”.

Sounding less forthcoming, Putin said he was not sure if France’s Syria policy was “independent” because it was part of a U.S-led alliance, adding that Paris and Moscow had both points of disagreement and agreement over Syria.

Meeting Putin for the first time, Macron told a news conference that France and Russian Federation must cooperate to “eradicate terrorist groups” in Syria and did not directly criticise Moscow’s role there. Putin, who supports al-Assad, said he believes the stability of the Syrian state is crucial to combatting terrorism.

“Failed states in that region are a threat for our democracies”, and fuel terrorism, he said.

As part of his trip Monday, Putin is scheduled to visit the centre near the Seine River that includes the Holy Trinity Cathedral along with a school and a book shop. The site was sold to Russian Federation under former President Nicolas Sarkozy amid criticism from human rights groups.

The two leaders met on the 300th anniversary of Peter the Great’s diplomatic visit to France in 1717. But it became an opportunity for him and Macron to go over all the thorny issues that divide them, and see where they have common ground.