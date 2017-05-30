Macron: Handshake Contest With Trump Was A Show Of Strength

“It’s not the alpha and the omega of politics, but a moment of truth“. Quite literally, Trump likes to have the upper hand.

“A lot of people in my country are against this agreement”, Trump told Macron during their lunch, according to this person.

But in the Belgian capital, Mr Macron was widely judged to have won their contest, with Mr Trump looking like he was the one ready to pull away first.

In the interview, Macron went on to compare his handshake to his position on leadership.

Or from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was caught in a long, rigorous handshake.

“We must show that we won’t make small concessions, even symbolic ones, but we also shouldn’t over-hype things”, the French President continued.

“Donald Trump, the President of Turkey or the President of Russian Federation are of a mindset of power relations, which doesn’t bother me”, Macron said.

“I didn’t support this woman”, Trump told Macron during the call.

FILE – In this May 25, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting at the U.S. Embassy in Brussels.

He added: “I don’t believe in diplomacy through public criticism but through bilateral dialogue. That’s how one makes oneself respected”.

Macron also said he wanted to hold a summit soon with the leaders of Russia, Germany and Ukraine over the Ukraine crisis. The Washington Post reports that France’s ambassador the United States, Gerard Araud, had warned Macron to expect a handshake pissing contest with Trump – advice Macron clearly headed.

Of course it’s not Trump whom Macron and France needs to worry about.

It seems Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got off lightly with his “nothing-to-see-here” handshake.