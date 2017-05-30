Macron Invites Putin to France, Challenges Him on Syria and ‘Fake News’

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meet for talks at the Versailles Palace, near Paris.

After the talks and a joint news conference, Putin will visit the Paris Orthodox cathedral complex on his own.

“You have to show you won’t make little concessions, even symbolic ones”, Mr Macron, 39, told the French weekly Journal du Dimanche on Sunday.

Both leaders were keen to signal a new beginning in Russian-French relations that have been under considerable strain recently, the BBC’s Hugh Schofield in Paris said.

Mr Macron said the Russian leader told him he had attempted to "establish the complete truth on the activities of local authorities" but did not provide details.

Putin was quick to congratulate Macron on his election, urging him to “overcome mutual distrust” and “join forces to ensure worldwide stability and security”.

With Putin stony-faced and shifting uncomfortably next to him, Macron added: “It was serious that these foreign press organs-under whatever influence there may have been, I don’t know-interfered by reporting serious falsehoods in a democratic campaign”. “The issue has not been raised”.

Over the years, Putin also has frequently met with Fillon, the French prime minister in 2007-2012, and praised him as an experienced statesman.

When his camp barred journalists from the two Russian outlets from Macron’s headquarters a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman denounced the move as “outrageous. bare-faced discrimination”. “Relationships are always the same”.

“When press outlets spread defamatory untruths, they are no longer journalists, they are organs of influence”.

“If I had been a homosexual, I would say it and I would live it”. “Elections are the decisions of sovereign people”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to reboot attempts to bring peace to eastern Ukraine with a summit between the presidents of France, Ukraine and Russian Federation.

Monday’s visit comes seven months after Putin cancelled a trip to Paris amid a row over Syria with Macron’s predecessor Francois Hollande, who had said Russia’s bombing of Aleppo could amount to war crimes.

He said any use of chemical weapons in Syria – where Russian Federation is propping up the government of president Bashar Assad – is a “red line” for France and would be met by “reprisals” and an “immediate riposte” from France. Assad has denied his government used chemical weapons.

Last month, U.S. missiles targeted the Shayrat airfield in western Syria.

Macron warned that any use of chemical weapons in the conflict-riven country would provoke an immediate response.

In April, following another Syrian chemical weapons attack, Trump ordered a strike on the airbase from which the warplanes that deployed chemical weapons were launched.

“We know that Russian Federation will only move if the Americans will be on board and press them to do more for a cease-fire and for a withdrawal of heavy weapons from the region”, Gabriel said.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a G7 closing news conference in the Sicilian town of Taormina, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017.

Standing next to his Russian counterpart, France’s new President also pledged to defend “all people, all minorities”.

Macron said he had discussed the reports of collective punishment of gay men in Chechnya with Putin and that they had agreed on a “very regular monitoring” of the situation.

Amid the baroque splendour, Mr Macron will use an exhibition on Russian Czar Peter the Great at the former royal palace to try to get Franco-Russian relations off to a new start.