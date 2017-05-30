Macron, Putin Talk Syria, Gay Rights, Russia Media

Mr Macron also demanded uninterrupted access for humanitarian groups in Syria, and permanently open evacuation routes.

Since being elected, Macron appears to have toned down the rhetoric, although he noted the two leaders still had “diverging positions” in their first phone call.

Demonstrators hold flags and a banner reading “No to Russian agression” and “Unity makes strength” during a gathering at Trocadero next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Sunday, May 28, 2017 to protest against the visit of.

U.S. intelligence agencies say the Kremlin meddled in the 2016 United States presidential election, and a number of congressional panels, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and special counsel Robert Mueller, are investigating whether Trump campaign associates colluded with Moscow.

Macron said he hopes the two countries can work together in bringing peace and a “democratic transition” to Syria.

Macron, standing alongside Putin at the Versailles palace near Paris, also staked out tough positions on sanctions and the civil war in Syria.

“I am prepared to welcome anybody always”, he said.

Macron, who took office two weeks ago, has said dialogue with Russian Federation is vital in tackling a number of worldwide disputes.

Le Pen tweeted ahead of Putin’s meeting at the Palace of Versailles with President Emmanuel Macron, her former campaign rival, she “rejoices that V. Putin is being welcomed to France”.

Ushakov said that the two leaders will also have a “frank” discussion on Syria, where Russian Federation has backed Syrian President Bashar Assad and France has pushed strongly for his removal.

In a press conference with Putin, the French President said that his aim was to combat terrorism in Syria, and that he wanted to work with Putin to that end. He threatened twice to retaliate by force for the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

Monday’s meeting was Mr Macron’s latest diplomatic test after the G7 talks in Sicily and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels where he turned the tables on US President Donald Trump by holding him in a clenched handshake until their knuckles went white.

“There is a clear red line on our side: the use of chemical weapons by anyone”, Mr Macron said.

Macron had name-checked Putin in an interview this weekend, suggesting that he knew how to deal with such leaders.

Macron said he also spoke to Putin about LGBT rights in Chechnya and about NGOs in Russian Federation.

Then during the French election campaign the Macron camp alleged Russian hacking and disinformation efforts, at one point refusing accreditation to the Russian state-funded Sputnik and RT news outlets which it said were spreading Russian propaganda and fake news. But anyone expecting fireworks would probably have been disappointed: Macron and Putin shook hands amiably for seven seconds before heading inside.

He took aim at the Russia Today broadcaster and Sputnik agency, calling them “organs of influence and propaganda”.

“Big things are built over time”, he said.

The meeting was held at Versailles to celebrate the opening of an exhibition dedicated to Peter the Great, a tsar in France, commemorating 300 years since his diplomatic visit to Paris.

Mr Putin defended having received Ms Le Pen at the Kremlin in March.

But after more than two hours of meetings – their first since Macron’s May 7 election and longer than scheduled – both leaders also signaled a shared desire not to let disagreements define their fledgling relationship. Putin would certainly invite Macron to pay a visit to Moscow, he said.

Putin was also later to visit a new Orthodox cathedral complex in central Paris. Putin seemed wowed, saying he was “very impressed by the grandeur of France, by its history”.