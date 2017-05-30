Macron was warned about Trump’s ridiculous handshake

Diplomacy can be a white-knuckle ride at times, but French President Emmanuel Macron refused to be shaken when he found himself in an unexpected standoff with US counterpart Donald Trump Thursday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe rolled his eyes theatrically in response to a similar treatment. But Canadian leader Justin Trudeau prevented this by grabbing Trump’s shoulder as the two shook hands when they met later that month. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch offered an example when, as the President introduced him to the world as his nominee to the high court, Trump vigorously yanked on his arm.

It has to bother Donald Trump that his hands-and not some other, more centrally loathsome part of his anatomy-have become his most-discussed body part since he began his presidency back in January. Macron shared the clip of the handshake on his Twitter page.

“Yes!” Araud replied, imitating Trump’s tight handshake grip. He did not speak publicly in praise of Macron.

French outlets also reported that Trump told Macron “you were my guy all along”, but the New York Times searched through tweets, transcripts and interviews and found that Trump openly supported Macron’s opponent Le Pen.

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron before a working lunch ahead of a NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017.

“My handshake with him, it wasn’t innocent”, Macron recently told a French newspaper, according to the Associated Press, calling the incident “a moment of truth”.