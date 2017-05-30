Maharashtra Board HSC/Class 12, 2017 Results likely tomorrow

As per the reports, Maharashtra HSC Class 12th results 2017 will be declared on the official website today at www.mahresult.nic.in but till date no official notification has been released on this matter.

Moreover, the class 10th Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results are expected in June.

As many as 15 lakh students appeared for the exams. But the students are requested to keep an eye on the official website for their results.

– Enter your Hall Ticket No.

There are nine divisional boards in state that together represents “state board” located at Amravati, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Konkan, Latur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, and Pune.

Results for the Class 12th HSC exams, conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), were declared on May 25 past year. As per a notice on the official results portal for examinations conducted by Maharashtra Government, no results have been announced yet and any information or development will be duly posted on the examination results portal, results.gov.in. The students who appeared in the exams will finally be able to check their results at the end of May 2017. Students can also get their result via SMS. Once here, the candidates have to click in the desired link.

Maharashtra Board has conducted the exams of Class 12 from Feb 28 to 25 March 2017. Results can be accessed via SMS by sending MHHSC (space) (SEAT NUMBER) to 5766 for BSNL users or MAH12 (space) (ROLL NUMBER) to 58888111 for Vodafone, Idea, Reliance, Tata, BSNL users.

-Take a print out of the same for future convenience. Out of the students, 8,48,000 are boys while 6,56,000 are girls. The board official had confirmed last week that HSC result 2017 will be declared by May 30 and following that, the date should be confirmed/fixed today, if we don’t get the results today.