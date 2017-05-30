Makarova stuns top seed Kerber in French Open 1st round

She is only the fifth female No. 1 seed to lose in the first round of a major.

Women: Petra Kvitova (CZEx15) bt Julia Boserup (USA) 6-3, 6-3; Ekaterina Makarova (RUS) bt Angelique Kerber (GERx1) 6-2, 6-2; Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUSx8) bt Cristina McHale (USA) 7-5, 6-4; Timea Bacsinszky (SUIx30) bt Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 6-1, 6-2.

“And the expectations from me also are really big because I know what I can do and what I did previous year”. I mean, I had big motivation, and I know that I was going to do everything I can even if I should just run from side to side to win it.

“Now I have to find to myself again and just try to forget the clay court season as soon as possible and then reset for the grass courts”. “I believed in the second set, as well, that I can turn around the match and I was still believing until the last point, but she played well”.

Olympic champion Monica Puig sent veteran Italian Roberta Vinci to her 10th first round loss in 13 visits, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Turning to her family and coaching staff, all of them wearing black T-shirts bearing the words “courage and belief”, Kvitova said her form was irrelevant.

Although maybe not, considering how Kerber has fared lately.

Sock, who made it to the fourth round in Paris two years ago and had always advanced at least to the second round in four previous appearances, hit 39 unforced errors and dropped serve six times. Kerber gave credit to Makarova, while also admitting clay courts are not her strongest to play on.

Four successive breaks of serve followed before Makarova saved seven break points in the crucial eighth game to cause the upset.

Makarova, now ranked 40 after reaching a career high of eight, was a double break ahead again for 3-0 in the second set.

Kvitova’s eyes welled with tears at the end of her 6-3, 6-2 win against 86th-ranked Julia Boserup of the United States.

“I think she played a good match”.

“I need matches. I need matches where I can start playing and feeling my tennis”.

But yesteday’s setback – albeit on a surface for which she has no great affection, having made an opening-round exit in Paris previous year – threatens to leave her season in tatters.

“She’s one of the nicest girls, and we are all really happy to see her back”.

In the men’s round, the oldest man in the singles draw at the French Open has prevailed over one of the youngest.

The 15-year-old from New Jersey appeared to be on course for victory when she went 4-2 up in the second set but Nara fought back.

The point of the day at the French Open came from Dominic Thiem, one of the brightest talents in the game.

No. 19 CoCo Vandeweghe was beaten by Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia 6-1, 6-4, while No. 25 Lauren Davis was eliminated by Carina Witthoeft of Germany 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

IT wasn’t Petra Kvitova’s finest grand slam display but it was arguably the most important of the enigmatic Czech star’s career. She went 5-4, including the Fed Cup, and failed to get past the third round in any of the tournaments.