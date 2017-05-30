Man Charged With Murdering Elderly Portadown Couple

A 40-year-old man is due in court later today (Tuesday, May 30) charged with the double murder of Portadown couple Michael and Marjorie Cawdery.

The bodies of the couple, both aged 83, were found at the Upper Ramone Park property by a relative on Friday.

They are believed to have been stabbed to death during a violent robbery.

Mr McEntee’s solicitor told Lisburn Magistrates’ Court that his client had “mental health difficulties” and had been under supervision while in police custody.

McEntee has also been charged with burglary and the theft of the couple’s vehicle, which was found by police a short distance from the scene.

The auto was found by police around 1.5km from the couple’s home.

The family released a statement: “The bad and incomprehensible events of Friday 26 May have deprived our family of two wonderful people, Michael and Marjorie, who were our father, mother, brother, sister and grandparents”.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court on June 23.