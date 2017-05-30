Man receives ticket after hitting 88 mph in his DeLorean

And it’s a popular collectible for fans of 1980’s pop culture.

The "Back to the Future" enthusiast said it was "the dream ticket" for DeLorean fans and insists the only reason he didn't actually travel through time was because he didn't have his flux capacitor in the auto.

In the real world, though, apparently people who own DeLoreans can’t resist the temptation to hit 88 on the speedometer.

“The police officer walks up and said, ‘I pulled you over for speeding”.

Spencer White was driving on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita when he realized he was going 85 miles per hour.

But unfortunately, no time travel was achieved by White, only a speeding ticket worth several hundred dollars.

That’s not what happened to White.

Luckily, though, the officer was also a fan of Back to the Future.

“My mom, she’s looking at me and she just says, ‘Take it up to 88, let’s do it”, White said.

Spencer says he was at 88 for just a couple of seconds before he saw the police vehicle.

He pulled off on the Newhall Avenue exit and was approached by a smiling officer.

His mother egged him on to go from 85 to 88.

As The Signal notes, the officer was smiling all the way to the vehicle, and started laughing after he told White, the owner of the DeLorean, what was his recorded speed.

‘All of us started busting up laughing, ‘ White told The Signal.