Manchester attack probe: 11 people in detention

But police say they’re still working to determine whether Abedi had help in planning the bombing.

The suspected bomber has been identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, born in Manchester to Libyan parents who fled the regime of slain dictator Moammar Gaddafi.

A further two people were arrested in Libya, taking the total number of people in custody in connection with the bombing worldwide to 10.

Ramadan Abedi, 51, was one of the men from the North West who travelled more than 2,000 miles to Libya and there was a group who called themselves the ‘Manchester Fighters’.

It said security services were concerned further bombs could have been created by a network intent on carrying out further attacks. An 8-year-old girl was among the dead.

“We condemn these terrorist acts on civilians, innocent people”, he said. Another of Abedi’s sons, Hashem, was detained on Tuesday evening in Tripoli on suspicion of links to Islamic State, said Ahmed Bin Salem, a spokesman for the Special Deterrence Force, also known as Rada.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will raise the issue with Donald Trump on Thursday, a government source said, after the New York Times published detailed pictures of the crime scene in Manchester where 22 people were killed.

Britain’s official threat level was raised to “critical”, the highest level, late on Tuesday, meaning an attack was expected imminently.

United Kingdom security sources underlined that the focus of their investigation is now on a terrorist network that could still have members that pose a high risk to the British public. Police officers and army personnel had rushed to a street in Hulme after a “suspicious package” was discovered there. He is seen with a new backpack, purchased at a Manchester shopping centre, that Sky said was believed by police to have been used in the attack.

Abedi’s father and younger brother were arrested in Tripoli in Libya, where the family originally come from.

“I think it’s pretty disgusting”, said Scott Lightfoot, a Manchester resident, speaking outside a train station in the city.

TMZ reported that sources close to Grande said she was “inconsolable” and “in hysterics” when she learned of the casualties following the attack, and she’s in “no condition to perform”.

“In fact I didn’t expect that to happen ever, he didn’t say that he was going to Manchester to stay in Manchester, he said that he was going to Umrah. then I heard what the Chief Executive of Manchester said, he said that “we suspect Salman”.