Manchester attack probe: United Kingdom police arrests sixteenth person

The attack, Britain’s worst in more than a decade, was carried out by British-born extremist Salman Abedi, who detonated a powerful bomb at the exit of a concert by United States singer Ariane Grande.

She said the government had “never understated” the threat of a terror attack in the United Kingdom, adding: “We have to level with people”.

Britain said on Monday intelligence service MI5 was reviewing its processes following a suicide bomb attack which killed 22 people in Manchester, as questions continue over how much the authorities knew about the assailant.

There are now 14 suspects in police custody in connection with the bombing, including a 23-year-old “trainee pilot” who was arrested early Monday in Shoreham-by-Sea, Sussex, British media reported.

Issuing a new appeal for information, including for any new photos or video footage of the attack that has not yet been passed to investigators, GMP said they were particularly interested in Abedi’s whereabouts in the four days prior to the attack.

Police officers gather on a street near a property that they raided in the Moss Side area of Manchester on 27 May 2017.

Some 16 arrests have been made in connection with the ongoing investigation into the suicide bombing. The image was taken from CCTV.

It has been reported that MI5 has launched two urgent inquiries into whether it missed the danger posed by Abedi, 22, amid allegations it was warned of his deadly intent.

A total of 116 people had required hospital care in the wake of the massacre, police previously said.

Meanwhile, Greater Manchester Police have made an appeal to the public for information about Mr. Abedi’s movements since May 18, when he returned to the United Kingdom from overseas.

The suspects have not been identified or charged – all are being held on suspicion of violating the Terrorism Act.

Police and security services have said very little about the network believed to be behind Abedi.

Abedi is understood to have returned from Libya in the days before the attack – where his brother Hashem and dad Ramadan have both been arrested in Tripoli.

Prime Minister Theresa May said developments in the investigation into the bombing meant that intelligence experts had chose to lower the threat level from its highest rating “critical”, meaning an attack could be imminent, to “severe”.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Theresa May said developments in the investigation prompted intelligence experts to lower the threat level in the country from “critical” – the highest available – to “severe”, claiming that a critical part of the network had been dismantled.