Manchester attacks: Police search landfill site in Bury

Rudd’s comments follow media reports over the weekend that the agency was alerted to Abedi’s extremist views before he blew himself up last Monday, killing 22 people after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

The public are being asked to contact the police immediately if they see the piece of luggage, which officers have no reason to believe contains anything unsafe but are asking people to be cautious.

And today a fresh image of Salman Abedi was released by Greater Manchester Police in a bid to track the final movements of Abedi.

Police officers stand on duty by cordoned-off residential property on Montcliffe Crescent in the Whalley Range area of Manchester as they continue their investigations in the wake of the May 22 Manchester Arena bomb attack.

United Kingdom police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the Manchester Arena bombing making him the fifteenth person to have been taken into custody.

Rudd says members of Abedi’s circle could still be at large, despite a wave of arrests leading to the country’s terror threat level being de-escalated.

The source told Reuters that Abedi was not among the 3,000 people now under active investigation by MI5, although he was one of about 20,000 people known to the agency, which focuses on countering terrorism and espionage.

“The review will look at what was known about Abedi, what decisions were made about the intelligence and what, if anything, could have been done differently”, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “We know he visited the Wilmslow Road area of Manchester and was also seen in Manchester city centre with the blue suitcase”.

None of the men arrested in Britain have so far been charged with any crime and police have up to 14 days in which to do so under special anti-terrorism laws.

In their latest arrests over the attack, police detained two men, aged 20 and 22, in an early morning raid in north Manchester on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Amber Rudd says temporary exclusion orders, banning suspected jihadis from returning to the United Kingdom, have been used for the first time.

Two of Abedi’s friends were concerned and separately phoned a counter-terrorism hotline operated by the police five years ago and in 2016.

Greater Manchester Police have made an appeal to the public for information about Abedi’s movements since 18 May, when he returned to the United Kingdom from overseas.

Members of the British Muslim Forum with religious leaders from Christian and Jewish faiths pay their respects to the victims of the Manchester Arena suicide bombing, at St Ann’s square in Manchester, England Sunday May 28, 2017.

Fourteen men are now detained on United Kingdom soil in the investigation, while Abedi’s father and brother have been held in Libya, where officials said the two brothers were ISIS jihadists.