Manchester bomber: Police appeal to find suitcase

British officials have expressed outrage over the USA leaking of classified evidence tied to the recent terror attack in Manchester and United Kingdom police have stopped sharing information on the suicide bombing with the US.

Manchester police confirmed that the Monday’s attack (22 May) during an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena claimed lives of at least 22 people including children.

British government is furious over leaks of details about investigation into blast.

Donald Trump, who is in Brussels at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation military alliance, said that he would seek an official review to stop leaks that he said posed as a serious security threat.

– A man, who police said was carrying a suspect package, is arrested in Wigan, a town near Manchester.

In the Libyan capital of Tripoli, security forces arrested the bomber’s father, Ramadan Abedi, as well as his younger brother, Hashem Abedi.

Britain’s home secretary criticised U.S. officials for leaking sensitive information about the ongoing inquiry into the bombing.

The arrests came after detectives carried out a controlled explosion as they searched a property in the Moss Side area of Manchester in the early hours of Thursday. The level was raised to critical after Monday’s bomb attack.

The woman was arrested after armed police raided a block of flats in the north of Manchester, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

The senior Abedi denied that his son Salman had links to militants, telling the AP in an interview “we don’t believe in killing innocents” before being taken into custody in Libya, along with another son, Hashim.

Grande suspended her Dangerous Woman world tour and canceled several European shows, including two London shows, after the bombing, which left 22 dead.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will raise concerns with Donald Trump on Thursday about United States leaks of intelligence on the suicide bombing in Manchester that police fear could hinder a hunt for a possible bomb-maker still at large.