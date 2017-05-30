Manchester bomber: Police in appeal to find suitcase

“There is a lot of information coming out at the moment about what happened, how this occurred, what people might or might not have known”, Rudd told Sky News.

“It is right that MI5 take a look to find out what the facts are”, she said, adding: “We shouldn’t rush to make any conclusions at this stage”.

According to reports, the Federal Bureau of Investigation detailed to MI5 last January that Abedi was a member of a Daesh-affiliated group and was plotting a terrorist attack in the UK. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the atrocity.

Asked during the interview: “Are you happy that MI5 should be investigating themselves?” His behavior also reportedly raised concerns from fellow congregants at Manchester’s Didsbury Mosque after he shouted at a prayer leader who condemned the ideology of the Islamic State militant in a sermon.

Greater Manchester police on Saturday released images of Salman Abedi to help establish a timeline of Abedi’s movements from May 18 through Monday night, when police say he detonated a suicide bomb that killed 22 people in the foyer of Manchester Arena as they exited an Ariana Grande concert.

Officers are particularly interested in where he was in the four days leading up to the attack.

Mr Jackson continued: “The public should not approach the case if they see it but contact police immediately on 999”.

“We believe Abedi was in possession of this case in the days before the attack at Manchester Arena on Monday 22 May”. “I want to stress that this is a different item than the one he used in the attack”, Jackson said.

The image was released as officers in protective suits began sifting through rubbish using takes and spades at a landfill site in Bury, near Manchester, in connection with the investigation.

The public are being asked to contact the police immediately if they see the piece of luggage, which officers have no reason to believe contains anything risky but are asking people to be cautious.

A terror network is believed to be behind suicide bomber Abedi, who lived in Manchester after his parents had moved to Britain from Libya.

The authorities are now handling 500 terror-related investigations into 3,000 individuals, with another 20,000 people on the radar posing a “residual risk”. She said the intelligence agency is also in the process of hiring almost 2,000 more recruits and its budget “has gone up significantly”. Rudd replied, “I think it is right that they do this”.

It had earlier been reported that suspicions about Abedi’s extremist views were passed to the authorities on at least three separate occasions.

