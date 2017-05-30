Manchester bombing: 23-year-old man arrested

MI5 was alerted to Abedi’s extremist views at least three times, the BBC said.

The latest arrest was made on Sunday in south Manchester.

They also have published CCTV images of Abedi on the night of the attack, which show him wearing a hat, glasses, and a dark top.

USA federal agents had reportedly been monitoring Abedi since a year ago and had passed on information from Libya.

As runners pounded the streets of the northwestern English city, police arrested a 25-year-old man in the eastern Old Trafford area, bringing the number now detained on United Kingdom soil in connection with the attack to 12.

A British minister said on Sunday members of suicide bomber Salman Abedi’s network could still be a large, as thousands defied the terror threat to take part in an annual half marathon. “Every time I’ve been outside my flat there’s someone there or a group of them sitting outside in a auto”. “We are going to look at the range of options”.

Daesh is another name for ISIS, the terror group that claimed responsibility for the attack.

Prime Minister Theresa May said developments in the investigation into the bombing meant that intelligence experts had chose to lower the threat level from its highest rating “critical“, meaning an attack could be imminent, to “severe“. The level had been raised to “critical” after Monday’s deadly bombing.

The terror threat level now indicates that an attack remains highly likely rather than imminent.

Twelve people are now being held in custody after the atrocity at Manchester Arena left 22 dead.

Five people from the North East were among those who died. A US official, however, told Associated Press that the suicide bomber was Salman Abedi.

Abedi spent time in Libya before the attack and transited through Istanbul and Dusseldorf airports on his way back to Britain.

Rudd declined to comment on exactly what was known about the 22-year-old bomber, during an interview with Sky News on Monday.

“The operation is still at full tilt”, she said.

“Nobody wants terrorists to have a safe place to exchange information and to be able to plot their awful atrocities”.

“It is right that MI5 take a look to find out what the facts are”. One person has been arrested in connection with the attack. He was not one of the 3,000 people under active investigation. The hunt is still on for suspects in the Manchester bombing, and members of attacker Salman Abedi’s netw.

The suitcase was not used in the attack, which was carried out when Abedi detonated an improvised bomb minutes after the concert ended, Greater Manchester Police Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said.

When asked how many potential militants the government was anxious about, Rudd said the security services were looking at 500 different potential plots, involving 3,000 people as a “top list”, with a further 20,000 beneath that.