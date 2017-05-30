Manchester bombing: Two more men arrested over terror attack

On Wednesday, Grande’s management team confirmed to USA TODAY that she was canceling shows through June 5 and resuming the tour in Paris on June 7.

They arrested the seventh man they believe to be connect to the attacks as they seek to stop a repeat attack from happening.

United Kingdom police have identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the individual they suspect of having perpetrated the attack.

British Prime Minister Theresa May had warned the “special relationship” could be harmed by the repeated leaking of confidential details and raised her concerns with Donald Trump at a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels yesterday.

Abedi’s family remained a focus, too, with a brother in England, his father and another brother in Libya among those detained.

“The alleged leaks coming out of government agencies are deeply troubling“, Trump said in a statement issued by the White House. Abedi’s father was allegedly a member of the al- Qaida-backed Libyan Islamic Fighting group in the 1990s, a claim he denies.

A relative told AFP that Abedi had travelled to Manchester from Libya four days before the bombing.

German authorities are now trying to determine whether Abedi had contact with Islamic extremists in Germany before flying to Manchester last week, the magazine said. She apologized for any pain and offered to “extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours”. “He saw the explosives America drops on children in Syria, and he wanted revenge”, Jomana Abedi is quoted as saying in an AFP report.

British officials said Abedi had been on the intelligence radar before the massacre.

Police have arrested two more people and are searching a new site in Manchester suspected of links to the bombing that killed 22 people at a pop concert.

This is because Prime Minister Theresa May raised the terror threat level to “critical”, meaning there are fears another attack could be imminent.

Speaking at the summit, President Trump condemned the deadly suicide bombing that took the lives of 22 people as “barbaric and vicious”.

The Manchester police activity came as armed police were deployed on Britain’s rail network for the first time.