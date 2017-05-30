Manchester City close to signing world record deal for goalie Ederson Moraes

Manchester City could pay a record fee for a goalkeeper as they negotiate signing of Benfica’s Brazilian stopper Ederson Moraes.

Of the €40million City will end up paying for Ederson, 50% of the fee will go straight to the selling club.

On Friday, Manchester City signed Monaco schemer Bernardo Silva and added to an awesome array of midfield talent at The Etihad.

Manchester City tried to buy the right goalkeeper for Pep Guardiola’s system last summer when they paid Barcelona £17m for Claudio Bravo. Hence why Guardiola has turned his attentions to Ederson.

Pep Guardiola arrived at the Premier League club last summer, and immediately stamped his authority by ditching long term number one, Joe Hart.

The Chile global has struggled to adapt to the demands of English football and the same challenge now awaits the prodigious Ederson.

The highlight of a number of eye-catching performances came in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund when he saved a penalty and made five more outstanding stops.

Bravo is proof that success overseas does not always translate to the Premier League.

United manager Jose Mourinho has been linked with Ederson and if, as expected, de Gea departs for Spain in the coming months, the Portuguese will need a new No. 1 at Old Trafford, although he may decide he can begin the campaign with Sergio Romero.

Hart, meanwhile, confirmed yesterday that he is leaving Torino after a season on loan at the Italian club. Hart wants to be first choice but at a big enough club to preserve his global prospects.

Ederson, 23, signed for Benfica in 2015 and has established himself as one of the most promising young goalkeepers in Europe.

And it is City who appear to have won the race for his signature, with Ederson conceding that Sunday’s cup final win over Vitoria was “probably my last game for Benfica”.

Gestifute, the sports management company owned by Jorge Mendes, will receive the other 20%, netting Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent a cool €8mil. This can leave his teams vulnerable on the break which means he needs his keeper to be quick off his line to defend one-on-ones, just as Victor Valdes and Manuel Neuer always were.