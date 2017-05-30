Manchester City confirm signing of Monaco star Bernardo Silva

The midfielder is expected to sign a five-year contract with the Premier League club on Friday.

Manchester City have completed their first transfer of the summer window with the signing of Bernardo Silva for a reported £43 million.

“If not the best coach in the world, he is one of the best”.

The fee represents a nice profit for Monaco, who purchased Silva from Benfica for roughly £14 million just two-and-a-half years ago.

While the names that will actually move to the Etihad remain unknown, the one certainty is that the recruitment of highly-rated Silva is not even close to being the end of City’s transfer plans.

City has also been linked with Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and Tottenham Hotspur full backs Kyle Walker, and Danny Rose.

“I think Portugal now have a generation with lots of good young players in midfield mostly but I think Bernardo Silva could be one of the greatest players in the world”.

“It’s a great addition and gives Pep Guardiola another attacking option”, Rose added.

The 22-year-old was a crucial part of Monaco’s title-winning side last season while they also reached the semi-finals of the Champions League as Silva contributed 11 goals and 12 assists in 58 appearances in all competitions.

Benjamin Mendy also thanked Silva, while Valere Germain told his former team-mate he deserved his move to City, branding him “forever a champion”.

Previously, Guardiola has won the Champions League, La Liga, and Spanish Cup with Barcelona, while he dominated the German football scene for three seasons at Bayern Munich.

This would explain why the club has already announced the departure of some players like Jesus Navas, Gael Clichy and Pablo Zabaleta and it is likely that more would follow such as Yaya Toure, Bacary Sagna, and Willy Caballero.

“When I was a kid I was looking at him and some other players, now to have the chance to play with them is great”.