Manchester investigation concentrating on bomber’s blue suitcase

Police have released an image of Manchester bomb suspect Salman Abedi carrying a blue suitcase as they try to trace his movements.

“There is a lot of information coming out at the moment about what happened, how this occurred, what people might or might not have known”, interior minister Amber Rudd told Sky News.

This is a handout photo taken on Monday, May 22, 2017, from CCTV and issued on Monday, May 29, 2017 by Greater Manchester Police of Salman Abedi in an unknown location of the city centre in Manchester, England.

Police and security officials have released very little information about the network believed to be behind Abedi, a Manchester-born former university student whose parents had moved to Britain from Libya.

Community members in Manchester had said repeated warnings were made to authorities about Abedi.

Abedi detonated his bomb just after the end of a concert by United States pop star Ariana Grande in one of Europe’s biggest indoor arenas in central Manchester.

Abedi is pictured pulling along the blue case, though cops do not believe it was the one used in last week’s suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena.

The suitcase is a “different item” than the one he used in the attack, police said, but added that they believe he was in possession of it “days before the attack”.

“We have no reason to believe the case and its contents contain anything unsafe, but would ask people to be cautious”, the police said in a statement, stressing that the suitcase was different from the backpack Abedi used in the attack. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the atrocity.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Shoreham-by-Sea Monday on suspicion of terrorism offenses, the Associated Press reported.

On Monday, another man was arrested in connection with the Manchester bombing, according to police, bringing the total number of individuals held in custody following the attack to 14.

MI5 is subject to scrutiny by a committee of Parliament, and it is highly unusual for the British authorities to make public that the security service is conducting its own internal investigation into possible lapses.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives have seen their poll lead cut following the attack, and after a U-turn over their social care plans for the elderly.

Abedi’s father, Ramadan, and his brother, Hashim, have been detained in Libya.

The police said the probe had made “good progress” and they “now need people to tell us if they have any information about his movements from 18 May when he returned to the United Kingdom through to Monday night”. Operation Temperer, which involved the deployment of armed troops on patrol alongside police, will be wound down yesterday night, at the end of the holiday weekend.

Officers are particularly interested in where he was in the four days leading up to the attack.

From 2009 to 2016, the number of police officers fell by nearly 20,000, or around 14 percent.

A total of 1,000 people are now pursuing more than 1,500 leads in the investigation.