Manchester Police Frantically Searching For Possible Second Bomb

The pictures published by the New York Times included remains of the bomb and of the rucksack carried by the suicide bomber, and showed blood stains amid the wreckage.

Police chiefs have made clear they are furious about the publication of confidential material in US media, including bomb site photographs in the New York Times, saying such leaks undermined relationships with trusted security allies.

Members of the public are escorted from the Manchester Arena to a safer place.

British police investigating the Manchester Arena bombing made a new arrest on Friday while continuing to search addresses associated with the attacker who killed 22 people.

“I’ll be returning to the incredibly courageous city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families”, Grande wrote. Troops have been deployed to free up police officers for patrols and investigations.

British security services were also upset that 22-year-old Abedi’s name was apparently leaked by U.S. officials while police in the United Kingdom continued withholding it and while raids were underway in Manchester and in Libya.

A minute’s silence was observed in honour of the victims at a square in central Manchester, after which crowds broke into an emotional chorus of “Don’t Look Back in Anger”, an old hit song by the band Oasis who are from the city.

A soldier and a police officer stand in Downing Street in London, Britain, May 25, 2017.

The BBC reported that security services thought the bomb was too sophisticated for Abedi to have built by himself.

But the National Counter Terrorism Policing body said the investigation was being “undermined”.

In the nearby town of Wigan, where a man was arrested on Wednesday, police said they had discovered potentially suspicious items, prompting them to bring in the bomb squad and evacuate properties in the area.

Police said they were making good progress.

A man arrested on Tuesday was reported by British and USA media to be Abedi’s brother.

The number of arrests in the United Kingdom ticked up to eight as British Transport Police said armed officers would begin patrols on some trains because of an increased threat of terrorism.

London police say extra security is being added for major sporting events this weekend including the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.

The official threat level was raised after the Manchester attack to “critical”, its highest level, meaning a further attack could be imminent.

The government said a minute’s silence would be held at all official buildings at 1000 GMT on Thursday.

“The British police have been very clear that they want to control the flow of information in order to protect operational integrity, the element of surprise, so it is irritating if it gets released from other sources, and I have been very clear with our friends that should not happen again”.

Greater Manchester Police said they were now confident they knew the identity of all the people who lost their lives and had made contact with all the families.

France, which has repeatedly been hit by devastating militant attacks since 2015, extended emergency powers.