Manchester police release new CCTV image of Manchester bomber carrying blue suitcase

Abedi killed 22 people in a suicide bombing at a concert by U.S. singer, Ariana Grande last Monday, in the deadliest militant attack in Britain for 12 years.

“We believe Abedi was in possession of this case in the days before the attack at Manchester Arena on Monday 22 May”, he said in a statement.

This is a different item than the one he used in the attack.

Superintendent Jackson advised members of the public not to approach the case if they see it, but contact police immediately.

“We have no reason to believe the case and its contents contain anything unsafe, but would ask people to be cautious”, said Det.

Police activity also centred around a tip beside the M66 motorway, between Bury and Heywood and officers stood on guard at the entrance to the Viridor site and also at a public footpath around it. Police said he had the suitcase in tow when he visited Wilmslow Road area of Manchester as well as the Manchester city center between May 18 and May 22.

Investigators suspect that Abedi received extensive training in Libya before returning to Britain, where he is thought to have received assistance from a British network in the days before the attack.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in the southern coastal town of Shoreham-by-Sea, more than 400 kilometres (250 miles) from Manchester on Monday over the attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

So far, 16 people have been arrested in connection with the bombing. The remaining 14 are still in custody.

The suspects have not been identified or charged – all are being held on suspicion of violating the Terrorism Act.

Fourteen men are now detained on United Kingdom soil in the investigation, while Abedi’s father and brother have been held in Libya, where officials said the two brothers were ISIS jihadists.

The suitcase development came as Home Secretary Amber Rudd confirmed intelligence service MI5 is launching an internal review on how much it knew about Abedi before the attack.

Police are scouring 12,960 hours of closed circuit TV recordings in their search for clues, have collected more than 630 pieces of evidence and have searched 21 addresses.

Greater Manchester Police have said Abedi returned to the United Kingdom from overseas on May 18.