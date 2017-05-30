Manchester terror attack arrest: Man detained in Sussex

Rudd made the comments as British police continued their search for members of a terror cell behind a bombing attack in Manchester on May 22 that left 22 people dead.

Greater Manchester Police says a 25-year-old man was arrested in the city Sunday on suspicion of terrorist offenses. “We know he visited the Wilmslow Road area of Manchester and was also seen in Manchester city centre with the blue suitcase”, Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson of the North West Counter Terrorism Unit said in a statement.

Prime Minister Theresa May said developments in the investigation prompted intelligence experts to lower the threat level in the country from “critical” to “severe” on Saturday, claiming that a critical part of the network had been dismantled.

15 people in total have been arrested in connection with the investigation, and 13 of them remain in custody for questioning, police said.

Ms Rudd told BBC1’s Andrew Marr Show: “It’s an ongoing operation, there are 11 people in custody, the operation is still at full tilt, in a way”.

British intelligence agency MI5 was reportedly warned by its U.S. counterpart that Salman Abedi was planning an attack on United Kingdom soil, three months before he blew himself up outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. Another brother and Abedi’s father are being held in Libya. Police on Sunday released new images of him in the hours leading up to the attack in an effort to garner potentially crucial information about his movements on that day. They say he returned to Britain from Libya on May 18, and likely completed assembling his bomb at a rented apartment in central Manchester. More than 20 people were killed in an explosion following a Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena late Monday evening. The straps of a knapsack are visible on his shoulders. “Every time I’ve been outside my flat there’s someone there or a group of them sitting outside in a vehicle”.

“But I would not rush to conclusions, as you seem to be, that they have somehow missed something”.

The government is facing criticism after acknowledging that Abedi was on security services’ radar, but wasn’t a major focus of scrutiny.

The family of one victim, 18-year-old Georgina Callander, said her life had been cut short by “evil, evil men prepared to ruin lives and destroy families”.

The Greater Manchester Police are appealing for people who might have seen him carrying the blue suitcase between May 18 and 22.