Manchester terror attack investigation widens, additional arrest made

One will be into how Abedi, 22, was overlooked and another evaluating MI5’s systems will be sent to ministers. I want to stress that this is a different item than the one he used in the attack.

Issuing a new appeal for information, including for any new photos or video footage of the attack that has not yet been passed to investigators, GMP said they were particularly interested in Abedi’s whereabouts in the four days prior to the attack.

“We have no reason to believe the case and its contents contain anything unsafe, but would ask people to be cautious”, said Jackson.

‘Where did you see him with it during that time?’

The source told Reuters that Abedi was not among the 3,000 people now under active investigation by MI5, although he was one of around 20,000 people known to the agency, whose focus is on countering terrorism and espionage.

As well as the CCTV image of Abedi, detectives have released a picture of a replica case, as they continue to piece together the terrorist’s movements in the lead-up to the attack.

“What we had to do when we came into government in 2010 was to ensure that we were living within our means”, May said when pressed about the cuts by a police officer during a televised question and answer session on Monday.

The Mail on Sunday newspaper reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation told MI5 in January that British-born Abedi, who was of Libyan descent, was part of a North African Islamic State cell plotting an attack in the United Kingdom.

The 22-year-old was spotted hauling the distinctive case in the city centre but the police stressed that it was not believed to have been used in the bombing.

The Mail on Sunday also cited a source saying that United States federal agents had been investigating Abedi since mid-2016 and had flagged up concerns to MI5. “As a first step, it is absolutely right”.

“There is a lot of information coming out at the moment about what happened, how this occurred, what people might or might not have known”, Britain’s interior minister Amber Rudd told Sky News.

She said: “I think he had finished, or was still training, to be a pilot. We shouldn’t rush to make any conclusions at this stage”.

The BBC reported that Abedi had taken part in the armed uprising against Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi’s regime as a teenager during school holidays.

Two internal inquiries have been launched by the agency, The Guardian newspaper said.

In a BBC television interview on Sunday, Rudd was quizzed over whether MI5 has the resources to keep on top of the terror threat.

Rudd, when asked about how many people were thought to be at risk of terror activity in the United Kingdom, answered that, in the “top list”, some 500 potential plots involving 3,000 people were now being tracked, as well as an additional 20,000 people with possible connections to terrorism. She said MI5 is now recruiting 1,900 new staff and its budget “has gone up significantly”.

When CNN asked the Home Office for a response to reports the Federal Bureau of Investigation warned MI5 about Abedi, a spokesman declined to comment.

On Thursday, a USA official told CNN the bomber likely received some ISIS training by traveling to Syria in the months before the attack.

The latest person held was a 23-year-old man arrested in the southern coastal town of Shoreham-by-Sea, more than 400 kilometres (250 miles) from Manchester.